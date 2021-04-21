Why your businesses needs an online presence

In the digital age, it is absolutely essential for your business to have an online presence. Whether it’s social media page, a website, a blog, an e-commerce platform – preferably all of these – is one of the best things you can do for your business, and for your customers.

In addition, an online presence allows entrepreneurs and business owners to build their brand and gain the credibility they need to attract more customers. Along with making the business more accessible, an online presence also gives customers an easy way to find out more about what you have to offer.

Osidon offers valuable reasons why your business needs to establish an online presence.

People spend more time online

Because of COVID-19, remote working, and restrictions on social gatherings and physical events, people are spending more time online, more often. More people rely on the internet and digital platforms to look for the products and services they need. If entrepreneurs and business owners do not effectively use online platforms, they risk losing lucrative opportunities.

Help customers find you

If a potential customer wants more information about a company, they’re most likely to do their research online. Whether they’re specifically looking for your company, or they just want to find any company that offers the products or services you offer, having an online presence will give you a competitive edge.

Help Google find you

Once you are online, you have a chance to show up in Google searches. This means that customers searching for products or services like yours will be able to find your business quickly. The more your website is visited by potential customers, the higher it will rank in search results and the wider the reach of your business will become. You can read more about digital marketing for your business here.

Reach a larger audience

The internet and digital and social media platforms gives entrepreneurs and business owners access to a much larger audience that includes people within their location and beyond. This exposes the online business to even more opportunities and gives entrepreneurs the chance to operate on an international level.

Online is “always on”

The internet and digital and social media platforms are always available and can serve as a digital storefront for your business 24/7/365. This enables prospective customers to find your products and services at any time of the day and from any location. Customers can conveniently make their purchases whenever they need to, rather than waiting for business hours.

Brand building and credibility

Having a strong website and social media presence gives your business credibility. Customers are more likely to trust your business when they land on a professional website.

Inspire followers with the story of how you built your business, your successes, lessons learnt and business news. You can also let your followers know about new products and services on offer.

Interacting with your customers and getting feedback from them through online reviews as well as regularly updating your online posts will create a positive image for your business. This type of image increases the likelihood of prospective customers doing business with you and boosting your sales.

Build relationships and improve customer service

Social media and digital platforms are all about building relationships. It gives you the opportunity to connect and communicate with your target audience and to create meaningful relationships.

By interacting with your customers in real time, you can build trust, loyalty and confidence in your brand. Instant access to feedback from your customers helps you immediately address complaints and/or resolve any issues at hand.

Cheaper, more effective marketing

Websites and social media platforms are excellent marketing tools. They are also some of the most cost effective methods of sending out information to thousands of people. The “shareability” of social media allows your customers to spread the word about your business to their family and friends.

Learn what works and what doesn’t

Tracking metrics of your site and social media accounts helps you gain valuable insights. Being able to see to see the numeric proof of what works and what doesn’t allows you to make improvements in every aspect of your business.

In conclusion, an entrepreneur or business owner looking to optimise their reach and define their brand’s voice can benefit from a strong online presence.