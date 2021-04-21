fbpx

The West Wind Digital Lifestyle Magazine Issue 9 is Live

The West Wind Digital Lifestyle Magazine Issue 9 is Live
Jeffreys Bay 21 April 2021

The West Wind, a digital lifestyle magazine covering the greater St Francis Bay area, has just released its 9th issue. At 74 pages, it is a bumper issue for locals and others to read at their leisure.

Best read on a tablet, The West Wind has enjoyed increasing popularity and much positive feedback over the last few issues.

“In this issue, we feature the amazing Surf Art of JBay resident Stephen Bibb.

Inspired by JBay and the waves of Supertubes, Stephen’s art adorns many walls in our region, and he can be found at the St Francis Market with his cool ‘wood n waves’ wall hangings,” says editor Craig Jarvis.

Pipeline by Stephen Bibb

“We review the famous St Francis Brewery in St Francis Bay, the intimate and well-liked Hoekhuis in Humansdorp and Ginger restaurant in Port Elizabeth. All offer very unique experiences, and all serve the most sumptuous meals.

The St Francis crew that swam in the Jendamark Bellbuoy Challenge are a tough bunch. We tracked this event, and while it was a lot of fun, the side-current, the swell, and the occasional whale did make for an exhilarating mornings swim,” added Jarvis.

Melissa Volker has written two very successful popular books, being A Fractured Landand and Shadow Flicker, the latter based in St Francis Bay. In this issue, she teaches us the basics of Stand Up Paddle boarding, particularly in the flat waters of the canals.

Prof. Richard Cowling’s essays are always top-rated. In this issue, we go kayaking down the Kouga with him and a few of his friends.

There is also a classic video interview with Dave and Phillipa Hill, long-time St Francis residents. In the interview, they look back at how the beaches have changed over the years and why they changed so drastically.

They also chat about what needs to be done to restore the beaches to their former glory.

