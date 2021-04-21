fbpx

Gabriel Medina wins Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

Gabriel Medina wins Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic
Surfing 21 April 2021

Two-time World Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) held nothing back in the Final of the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, posting the highest two-wave combination of the entire event to overcome Californian Conner Coffin (USA) for his 15th Championship Tour victory.

Medina posted an excellent 18.77 heat total (out of a possible 20) within the first 15 minutes of the 35-minute Final with back-to-back full-rotation air-reverses.

“I haven’t had this winning feeling for a while and it feels amazing,” Medina said. “It feels good to put on that sort of a performance in a Final.

The win puts Medina up to World No. 1 and gives him his best-ever start to a season, a terrifying prospect for the rest of the WSL Championship Tour field. The top-ranking surfer before the Rip Curl WSL Finals will have a major advantage over the Top 5 as they will be seeded into the Final Heat of the day for a best-of-three battle.

Medina’s lead will be critical to his campaign on the road to the Rip Curl WSL Finals in order to give himself the best shot at his third World Title.

Caroline Marks (USA) earned her third CT victory today after defeating fellow goofy-footer Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) in the Final, Courtney Conlogue (USA) in the Semifinals, and Johanne Defay (FRA) in the Quarterfinals.

Marks displayed incredible poise and control on her frontside, gouging the bowling lefts of North Narrabeen. Known as having one of the best backhand attacks on the CT, today Marks proved her forehand is not to be underestimated either.

Marks was the youngest-ever surfer to ever qualify for the CT when she was 15 years old and has taken the CT by storm. In 2019, only her second year on Tour, Marks came second in the world and became an Olympic qualifier for the United States.

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Women’s Final Results:
1 – Caroline Marks (USA) 12.57
2 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 11.34

Article continues below...

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Final Results:
1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 18.77
2 – Conner Coffin (USA) 14.10

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Women’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 13.90 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 10.80
HEAT 2: Caroline Marks (USA) 13.60 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 13.57

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 12.50 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 10.70
HEAT 2: Conner Coffin (USA) 13.83 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 11.03

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Women’s Quarterfinal Results:
HEAT 1: Carissa Moore (HAW) 12.94 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 10.16
HEAT 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 11.90 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 10.40
HEAT 3: Caroline Marks (USA) 12.50 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 10.46
HEAT 4: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.16 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 9.17

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Quarterfinal Results:
HEAT 1: Frederico Morais (PRT) 13.84 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 11.83
HEAT 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.97 DEF. Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 12.67
HEAT 3: Conner Coffin (USA) 11.06 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 0.80
HEAT 4: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 12.50 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 12.00

Stephen Bibb art, south african art, surf artWSL Women’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 23,885 pts
2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 18,695 pts
3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 16,495 pts
4 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 15,220 pts
5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14,235 pts

WSL Men’s Championship Tour Leaderboard Top 5: 
1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 25,600 pts
2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 19,405 pts
3 – John John Florence (HAW) 14,650 pts
4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12,810 pts
4 – Conner Coffin (USA) 12,810 pts

Related Posts

Corona Open JBay Jeffreys Bay
World Surf League Class of 2019 Determined

The 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) season has come to a close with Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) earning…

30 Dec 2018
corona open jbay jordy smith
Jeffreys Bay Open dropped from remaining Championship Surf Tour

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced the updated calendar for the remaining 2021 Championship Tour (CT) leading into the…

12 Apr 2021
Surfer dies in horrific shark attack

A young surfer died when he was attacked by a shark at Port St Johns yesterday. Zama Ndamase (16), a…

16 Jan 2011
Billy Kemper and deVault claim Wildcard Spots into the Billabong Pipe Masters

Hawaii’s Billy Kemper and Imaikalani deVault earned first and second place, respectively, at the Pipe Invitational to clinch wildcard spots…

11 Dec 2019
Champions in Billabong Junior Series crowned at Seal Point

The champions in the Billabong Junior Series were crowned at Seal Point in Cape St Francis on Sunday after the…

02 Oct 2017
Its just about Billabong time in J'Bay

In just over a week the eyes of the surfing world will be firmly fixed on Jeffreys Bay as the…

06 Jul 2011
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
WSL Championship Tour to kick off in Hawaii

Lower Trestles is back on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) calendar in 2021, this time as the stage of the…

18 Nov 2020
Greg Emslie wins O’Neill Cold Water Classic

  East London based surfer and former WCT campaigner Greg Emslie has won the O’Neill Cold Water Classic in Cape…

29 Jul 2010
Local surfers Dylan & Steven rock in Billabong Pro Junior

  Chad du Toit won the Billabong Pro Junior men’s title at Herold’s Bay today, defeating Nick Godfrey (Cape St…

06 Sep 2010
Julian Wilson wins Billabong Pro Tahiti

Australian Julian Wilson claimed victory at the Billabong Pro Tahiti after defeating Gabriel Medina in the Final. A full day…

14 Aug 2017
Mick Fanning Announces His Retirement From World Tour

Three times World Surf Champion Mick Fanning has announced his retirement from the WSL Championship Tour. He will surf the…

07 Mar 2018
Dylan Lightfoot causes upset in Durban

Up and coming local surfer Dylan Lightfoot beat more fancied opponents when he won the surfing part of the Fox…

15 Aug 2010
Dylan comes 2nd in Fox Surfer X

  After winning the surf section of the unique cross over Surf/Motor X competition, Dylan Lightfoot held on in the…

16 Aug 2010
Pro surfer has close encounter with a shark

World championship tour surfer Matt Wilkinson has had a close encounter with a shark while surfing at at Ballina in…

27 Dec 2020
oi rio pro wsl
Jordy Smith comes second at Oi Rio Pro

Filipe Toledo and Sally Fitzgibbons have won the Oi Rio Pro, Stop No. 5 on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL)…

24 Jun 2019