Kouga Municipality is tendering to upgrade gravel roads

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING

NOTICE NO: 88/2021

UPGRADING OF GRAVEL ROADS IN KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY-PHASE 1

Suitably Qualified, Capable and Experienced contractors are hereby invited to submit

tenders for the Upgrading of Gravel Roads in Kouga Local Municipality -Phase 1

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal

www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday 16 April

2021. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder,

MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to

[email protected]

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in

bidding for this project on the 30 April 2021 @ 10h30.

A request to attend or join the virtual

clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to

[email protected] before 16h00(end of business), on the 28 April 2021.

Any RSVP or show

of interest, received after 16h00 on the 28 April 2021 will not be considered. If you did not

RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the due

date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)

Please note:

 Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

 This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20point scoring system.

 The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a

stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

 An estimated contractor CIDB Grading of 7CE or higher is required.

 A minimum functional assessment score of 70% will apply to this contract.

 A valid SARS Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.

 Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

 The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

 In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be

submitted to validate the claim.

 The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

 The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

 Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue

will not be considered.

Enquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to

[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 88/2021: “UPGRADING

OF GRAVEL ROADS IN KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY – PHASE 1”, must be placed in the Tender

Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay,

Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER