fbpx

Kouga Municipality is tendering to upgrade gravel roads

Kouga Municipality is tendering to upgrade gravel roads
Jeffreys Bay 20 April 2021

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING
NOTICE NO: 88/2021

UPGRADING OF GRAVEL ROADS IN KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY-PHASE 1

Suitably Qualified, Capable and Experienced contractors are hereby invited to submit
tenders for the Upgrading of Gravel Roads in Kouga Local Municipality -Phase 1

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday 16 April
2021. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder,
MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected]

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in
bidding for this project on the 30 April 2021 @ 10h30.

A request to attend or join the virtual
clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected] before 16h00(end of business), on the 28 April 2021.

Article continues below...

Any RSVP or show
of interest, received after 16h00 on the 28 April 2021 will not be considered. If you did not
RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the due
date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)

Please note:

 Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
 This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20point scoring system.
 The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
 An estimated contractor CIDB Grading of 7CE or higher is required.
 A minimum functional assessment score of 70% will apply to this contract.
 A valid SARS Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.
 Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
 The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
 In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
 The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
 The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
 Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Enquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 88/2021: “UPGRADING
OF GRAVEL ROADS IN KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY – PHASE 1”, must be placed in the Tender
Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay,
Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 17 MAY 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

Related Posts

kouga municipality traffic vehicles
New vehicles to boost traffic control and law enforcement

Kouga Municipality’s Traffic and Law Enforcement sections will be moving up a gear following the acquisition of three new vehicles….

01 Jun 2019
Kouga Municipality
Municipal Buildings re-open for account payments and enquiries

The Kouga  Municipality’s income section, including the cashiers at all units, is once again open to the public. The Jeffreys…

14 May 2020
Council to get smart about water meters

The Kouga Council is looking at “smart” solutions to cut water losses and up the income of the municipality. Kouga…

01 Nov 2016
Service delivery app makes an impact in Kouga

Kouga Municipality is gearing up for the first birthday of its call centre and Link service delivery app. The call…

22 Oct 2018
Special Rating Area – St Francis Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108) NOTICE NO.35/2018 PUBLIC INVITATION FOR OBJECTIONS IN RESPECT OF A PROPOSED SPECIAL RATING AREA APPLICATION, ST FRANCIS…

08 Mar 2018
54 people homeless after St Francis Bay fire

At least 54 people, including seven children, were left homeless when a fire destroyed 35 informal structures and damaged a…

27 Jan 2021
Tender for route and design of Duine Road Extension, Jeffreys Bay

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE 113/2019 APPOINTMENT OF A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER FOR DUINE ROAD EXTENSION…

02 Jul 2019
Dramatic video of St Francis Bay bridge collapse

Watch how the bridge over the Sand River falls apart under the power of flood water. Dramatic footage shows how…

08 Jul 2011
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Finances under pressure but stable

The first six months of the 2016/17 financial year have passed and the cash flow of the Kouga Municipality is…

19 Jan 2017
Over 1800 title deeds handed out in Kouga

Hankey was the final stop for the first leg of Kouga Municipality’s community outreach programme of issuing title deeds to…

13 Oct 2018
Residents hold meeting with Kouga Municipality

Last week, the Jeffreys Bay Residents Association held a meeting with top officials in the Kouga Municipality to discuss their…

28 Sep 2011
The state of the infrastructure in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga municipality held a strategic planning workshop last week, which was attended by the Municipal councillors. At the workshop,…

28 Nov 2011
Kouga Municipality
New brand for Kouga

KOUGA Municipality is changing its image to set the tone for the next five years of governance. Executive Mayor Elza…

13 Jan 2017
Illegal strike sees black bags not collected in JBay

The Kouga Council has apologised to residents of Jeffreys Bay for the recent delay in refuse collection. Social Services Portfolio…

03 Feb 2017
Shock R46 million water bill for Kouga

The newly-elected Kouga Council has been shocked to find that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has issued it with a…

25 Nov 2016