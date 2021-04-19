Property Sales are up in St Francis Bay

Pam Golding Properties in St Francis Bay has sold a record R 234m worth of properties in their financial year to 28 February 2021, surpassing their previous best by 40%.

To top things off, March 2021 was their best month ever.

Pam Golding concluded 130 sales in the 12 months to 28 February 2021:

59 houses: between R1.3m and R7m, 33 of them over R3m, and 7 of them over R5m

67 plots: between R120k and R2.1m, 50 between R120k and R600k and 17 over R600k

4 apartments: between R650k and R1.2m

Analysis of buyers:

25% of the buyers have moved here permanently, a higher percentage than in the past.

25% of the buyers are locals, trading or moving around. This is always a surprisingly high percentage.

20% of buyers are from PE, 20% from Gauteng and 15% foreign, including South Africans working abroad.

50% of buyers are between 45 and 60, 35% under 45, and only 15% over 60.

Photo: Kromme River by Clive Wright