Police investigate murder after elderly couple found dead

Humewood detectives are investigating a case of murder and have opened an inquest following the deaths of an elderly couple (husband and wife) found in their home this morning, 18 April 2021.

It is alleged that at about 07:00, a caregiver went to check on the couple aged 79 and 81 years old at their home at a retirement village in Park Drive, Port Elizabeth. The caregiver became suspicious as the couple was last seen on Thursday, 15 April 2021.

When she arrived with the security, they opened the house and found the couple lying in the bath tub. The woman, 79-years-old sustained multiple stab wounds while the male, 81-years-old had no signs of any injuries.

Nothing was taken from the house and there were no signs of forced entry. Post mortems will be conducted to establish the exact cause of their deaths.

Names of the deceased are withheld until their next of kin has been notified.