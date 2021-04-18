Mick Fanning knocked out of Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic saw big names eliminated from the draw following the completion of the men’s and women’s Elimination Rounds and the first 12 heats of the men’s Round of 16.

Three-time World Champion Mick Fanning (AUS) was eliminated alongside event wildcards Laura Enever and Dylan Moffat, and Olympic qualifiers Owen Wright and Julian Wilson – all Australians.

Italo Ferreira (BRA) continued his dominance on his way to the Rip Curl WSL Finals, today eliminating three-time World Champion Mick Fanning (AUS) in Heat 9 of the Round of 32.

Fanning’s final heat before retiring in 2018 was the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Final against Ferreira. In a deja vu rematch of that heat, the Brazilian defeated the surfing icon once again.

John John Florence (HAW) has already improved an equal 17th place finish from Newcastle after he took down an in-form Miguel Pupo (BRA) in Heat 4 of the Round of 32.

Two-time WSL Champion Florence was able to find a couple of bigger right-handers to display his smooth and powerful frontside rail game and progress into the Round of 16.

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

HEAT 1: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 10.84 DEF. Mick Fanning (AUS) 10.27, Connor O’Leary (AUS) 4.60

HEAT 2: Jack Freestone (AUS) 12.24 DEF. Dylan Moffat (AUS) 11.90, Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 9.57

HEAT 3: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 9.97 DEF. Mikey Wright (AUS) 9.94, Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 7.70

HEAT 4: Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 10.66 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 8.60, Adrian Buchan (AUS) 5.20

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Round of 32 (H1-12) Results:

HEAT 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 9.63 DEF. Mikey Wright (AUS) 4.33

HEAT 2: Frederico Morais (PRT) 9.83 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 6.94

HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 13.10 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 11.83

HEAT 4: Jadson Andre (BRA) 11.66 DEF. Jack Freestone (AUS) 10.07

HEAT 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 11.17 DEF. Dylan Moffat (AUS) 8.57

HEAT 6: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 11.17 DEF. Seth Moniz (HAW) 9.60

HEAT 7: John John Florence (HAW) 11.10 DEF. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 9.56

HEAT 8: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 10.67 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 7.43

HEAT 9: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.00 DEF. Mick Fanning (AUS) 9.33

HEAT 10: Conner Coffin (USA) 9.60 DEF. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 9.43

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Remaining Round of 32 (H13-16) Matchups:

HEAT 13: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Alex Ribeiro (BRA)

HEAT 14: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

HEAT 15: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Adriano de Souza (BRA)

HEAT 16: Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Reef Heazlewood (AUS)

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Women’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 9.10 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 8.96, Laura Enever (AUS) 8.94

HEAT 2: Johanne Defay (FRA) 16.66 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 10.64, Isabella Nichols (AUS) 8.70

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Women’s Round of 16 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

HEAT 2: Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)

HEAT 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

HEAT 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

HEAT 5: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

HEAT 6: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Tyler Wright (AUS)

HEAT 7: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Sage Erickson (USA)

HEAT 8: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)