Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

Government has officially launched the COVID-19 vaccine online registration for the public as the Department of Health gears up for phase two of the country’s vaccine rollout.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is now available to the general public and all citizens aged 60 years and above are invited to register for vaccination.

Mkhize explained that there will be no distinction between private and state healthcare users, except that private healthcare users will need to share their medical aid details.

“The quality of services will be the same for all of us and the system will assign a vaccination site closest to our homes or where we work and not based on whether a particular site is a public or private facility.”

He said citizens must have their ID, medical aid card and ensure they put in the correct cellphone number and residential address where they live.

However, the registration does not guarantee that you will be vaccinated immediately.

“We will use the information you provide when you register to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary.”

How to register

1. Make sure you have internet access.

2. You will need a smartphone, a tablet or a computer.

3. Connect to the internet and go to vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za. The welcome screen will guide you through the steps.

4. Follow the instructions and put in all the details the system asks for.

5. When you are finished, the system will send an SMS to the phone number you provided. This means that the system now has your details in a queue to be scheduled for your vaccine.

6. You will then receive an SMS with a date and the place where you will be vaccinated. You will be sent to the vaccination centre that is closest to your home. Some may be directed to their place of work.

7. If you have problems you may contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 0800 029 999.

8. Citizen will be provided with a proof of vaccination card and receive a confirmation SMS on their phone.