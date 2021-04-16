fbpx

Photo of the day – Oyster Bay sunset

Photo of the day – Oyster Bay sunset
Photo's 16 April 2021

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of the sun setting near Oyster Bay which created a spectacular silhouette.

Oyster Bay forms part of the Kouga Municipality and is home to a small population in an agricultural area with big dairy herds.

The beach at Oyster Bay is uncrowded and undeveloped and is perfect for a quiet breakaway from modern day life.

Article continues below...

Thyspunt, one of the potential sites for a nuclear power plant, is situated close to Oyster Bay.

Early Stone Age tools were discovered in the Oyster Bay middens and ancient fish traps are still visible during low tide.

Related Posts

NSRI evacuates fishermen from Chokka boats

On Friday, 22 January, the NSRI St Francis Bay activated to evacuate a Port Elizabeth fisherman suffering an illness on…

25 Jan 2021
25 000 comments on Thyspunt, Duynefontyn received by Nuclear Regulator

A number of issues have been raised by South Africans regarding Eskom’s application to construct a nuclear power station at…

09 Dec 2018
Photo of the day – Oyster Bay sunset

The endless beaches of Oyster Bay are perfect to take long walks upon and to enjoy the natural beauty and…

03 Mar 2015
Photo of the day – Oyster Bay

A quaint village situated on a quiet stretch of coastline is one of the less known attractions in the Kouga…

24 Apr 2018
Dwarf Sperm Whale beached at Oyster Bay

On Sunday, 26th January, the NSRI Oyster Bay assisted a Dwarf Sperm Whale which had beached at Oyster Bay. The…

28 Jan 2020
800 M Safety Zone for Thuyspunt slammed by Nuclear Regulator

  The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) confirmed last week that South Africa will adhere to a 16 Km safety zone…

09 Jun 2010
Fisherman dies on Oyster Bay beach

On Sunday afternoon (14 June 2020), the NSRI in Oyster Bay were activated following a request for urgent medical assistance from…

18 Jun 2020
oyster bay
Photo of the day – Oyster Bay sunset

Oyster Bay is one of the undiscovered gems in the Kouga with its endless beaches and close access to nearby…

15 May 2019
don thomas oyster bay kouga wind farm
Astronaut Donald Thomas visits Oyster Bay

Aout 1,000 pupils, their parents and teachers flocked to the Umzamowethu Community Hall on Heritage Day to meet United States…

01 Oct 2018
JEFFREYS BAY EARMARKED FOR NUCLEAR POWER STATION

The proposed site of a new nuclear reactor requires a 16-km “exclusion zone” for development and this requirement has been…

27 Jan 2010
Coastal repairs underway in Oyster Bay

Repairs and protection work have started along the beachfront of one of Kouga’s most pristine coastal towns. Kouga Municipality this…

22 Feb 2019
Meet an Astronaut in Oyster Bay on Heritage Day

How do astronauts communicate with earth? And do they float when they sleep in zero gravity? The Kouga community can…

24 Sep 2018
Photo of the day – Oyster Bay sand dune

Local photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of a sand dune at Oyster Bay. Oyster Bay is renowned as…

26 Aug 2015
Why are people objecting to the Nuke at Thyspunt?

  Emotions can run really high when it comes to nuclear power. It seems that there is no middle grround,…

20 Jul 2010
Roll-over application to take drought relief forward

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has applied for a roll-over to National Treasury to take its drought relief programme forward….

11 Sep 2019