Photo of the day – Oyster Bay sunset

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of the sun setting near Oyster Bay which created a spectacular silhouette.

Oyster Bay forms part of the Kouga Municipality and is home to a small population in an agricultural area with big dairy herds.

The beach at Oyster Bay is uncrowded and undeveloped and is perfect for a quiet breakaway from modern day life.

Thyspunt, one of the potential sites for a nuclear power plant, is situated close to Oyster Bay.

Early Stone Age tools were discovered in the Oyster Bay middens and ancient fish traps are still visible during low tide.