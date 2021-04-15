R1 million reward offered: Gugulethu cash-in-transit attack

SBV Services is offering a reward of up to R1 million for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects who attacked a SBV team in Gugulethu, Western Cape on the evening of Monday the 12th of April.

Mark Barrett, Group CEO of SBV Services says “yesterday we tragically lost one member of our team and three other members of the crew were injured. Our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen hero, and we wish our injured team members a speedy recovery.”

“In response to this violent and senseless attack, we are calling on communities to work with us to ensure that all those involved are brought to book and feel the full consequence of the law. If you know something, say something.”

Barrett warns that SBV’s investigations team will ensure that the perpetrators involved in these attacks are arrested and sentenced. “We work closely with the SAPS and never close a case until there is a conviction,” says Barrett.

“We know that communities are critical in the fight against crime and encourage anyone with information to call our confidential Early Warning Robbery Hotline on 083 408 7029. This attack is to be condemned in the strongest terms.”

“We are pleased that a firearm was recovered and a suspect arrested. Our sincere thanks to the South African Police for their fast response and support. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders in this ongoing investigation.”

Barrett adds, “We extend our thanks to the paramedics at the scene and the medical professionals at the hospital who provided expert care for our colleagues.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with our colleagues’ families during this traumatic time. We are offering counselling and support.”

SBV appeals to members of the public with any information regarding this attack to contact SBV’s Hotline 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV’s investigations team.

This line is active 24/7 and all callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained.