Mick Fanning awarded Wildcard for Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic

The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, the third stop on the 2021 Championship Surf Tour (CT), is just days away from the opening of the waiting period on Friday, April 16.

It will be the first time in over two decades that men’s and women’s World Title points will be earned on the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

Joining the international CT field will be three-time World Champion Mick Fanning (AUS), injury replacement Reef Heazlewood (AUS), and local wildcards Laura Enever (AUS), and Dyan Moffat (AUS).

Three-time Surfing World Champion Mick Fanning (AUS) has been awarded the event wildcard for the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic presented by Corona, marking his first CT event since retiring in 2018.

This year also celebrates 20 years since Fanning won his first CT event, also as a wildcard, at the 2001 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.

“I am excited to be back in a jersey,” said Fanning. “I haven’t really had a challenge in the last few years. I injured my knee in 2019 and then have been working towards getting a level of fitness and level of surfing that I was happy with.

I’ve been training and working to get my knee back to one-hundred percent. I wanted to get my surfing back to a level that I was happy with, as well. I feel like I am getting there.

I’ve been working pretty hard in the last few months just personally, and then having this goal to be ready for this event has definitely kickstarted a bit of fire in there.”

Prior to his retirement, Fanning spent 17 years competing on the elite CT. His illustrious tenure includes 22 Championship Tour victories and three World Titles, cementing him as one of the greatest surfers and sportsmen in history.

Fanning will be against reigning WSL Champion Italo Ferreira (BRA) and CT rookie Morgan Cibilic (AUS) in men’s Seeding Round 1, Heat 6 when the competition gets underway. Ferreira, fresh off of a first-place finish, and Cibilic, with a career-best 3rd place, will bring their Newcastle momentum when they come up against the surfing icon.

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Women’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA), Tyler Wright (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Laura Enever (AUS)

Heat 4: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Johanne Defay (FRA), Sage Erickson (USA)

Heat 5: Lakey Peterson (USA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic Men’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Yago Dora (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Heat 2: John John Florence (HAW), Frederico Morais (PRT), Alex Ribeiro (BRA)

Heat 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Adriano de Souza (BRA), Mikey Wright (AUS)

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Reef Heazlewood (AUS)

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA), Dylan Moffat (AUS)

Heat 6: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Mick Fanning (AUS)

Heat 7: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Heat 8: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Michel Bourez (FRA), Leonardo Fioaravanti (ITA)

Heat 9: Owen Wright (AUS), Seth Moniz (HAW), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Heat 10: Julian Wilson (AUS), Conner Coffin (USA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 11: Jack Freestone (AUS), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 12: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Jack Robinson (AUS)

2021 WSL Women’s CT Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 17,800 pts

2 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 12,610 pts

3 – Isabella Nichols (AUS) 10,410 pts

4 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 9,490 pts

5 – Caroline Marks (USA) 8,695 pts

5 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 8,695 pts

5 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 8,695 pts

2021 WSL Men’s CT Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16,085 pts

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15,600 pts

3 – John John Florence (HAW) 11,330 pts

4 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 8,065 pts

4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 8,065 pts

4 – Ryan Callinan (AUS) 8,065 pts