Ladies Lighthouse helps single Moms to find their feet

Jeffreys Bay 13 April 2021

Whether you choose to give the gift of life by donating blood, sending over a hot meal to a lonely neighbour, adopting a stray cat or donating care packages to the underprivileged, every little act of kindness makes a huge difference.

With the help of many caring ladies in Jeffreys Bay, the Ladies Lighthouse received an enormous donation of personal care items including wash cloths, deodorants, toothbrushes, hand creams, shampoos and sleeping socks just in time for Easter.

While most of us were spending quality, care free time with loved ones The Ladies Lighthouse received a donation of 22 handbags filled to the brim from a few local angels.

In the spirit of Easter, these gorgeous handbags even contained Easter eggs for the little ones. This time of year is a time to rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life and love and these special ladies have certainly captured what it means to give love and hope.

Project leader Helona Barnard a Humansdorp born local started the project and invited all of her closest friends and local line-dance studio, Happy Feet to participate in this lovely project.

Helona who is also affectionately known as Pikkie has always been someone to reach out and help those around her. \

“When you are a nurse for 42 years you don’t know how not to give everything you have,” said Pikkie.

Helona has been retired for 7 years and has a very busy social life, between line dancing and Zumba she constantly has a knitting needle in hand making tiny new born outfits and blankets for the local hospital.  She is a leader and a true example of what we as woman are capable of.

“All of this would not have been possible without the help of my dear friends, together we made an impact in someone’s life, and I would like to thank each and every woman who participated and gave so much to this good cause.

We have been planning this since January and we cannot think of a more deserving organisation, the work Carla Smit and her team does is amazing”.

The Ladies Lighthouse is a non-profit organisation run by Carla Smit that helps single mothers and their children find their feet.

The Ladies Lighthouse feeds 55 mothers and 85 children every week.

The organisation also provides clothes and rent to many of these women. Give their charity shop a visit or contact Carla on Facebook or on 079 399 8565 if you are able to help in any way.

Giving is not just about making a donation.

It is about making a difference.

-Kathy Calvin-

