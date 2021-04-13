Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira win Rip Curl Newcastle Cup

Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira won the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup the second stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT), in three-to-five foot waves at Merewether.

The event culminated in an action-packed Finals Day with both winners raising the performance bar as World Title points were collected in Newcastle for the first time in almost three decades.

Reigning four-time WSL Champion Moore built momentum through the event, most notably with her game-changing air reverse in the Quarterfinals and her event topping 17.74 heat total (out of a possible 20) in the Semifinals.

Although a slower heat, Moore dominated the Final against CT rookie Isabella Nichols (AUS) to mark her 24th CT win, tying with South African Wendy Botha for the most CT wins.

Reigning WSL Champion Italo Ferreira (BRA) now moves up the men’s rankings to World No. 1 after beating two-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) in a heated Final. After losing to Medina at the Billabong Pipe Masters, Ferreira got one back on his compatriot to claim the event win.

“Wow what an event,” Ferriera said. “It’s been such a good few weeks competing here with all of these guys. It’s been such a good event. I love to surf heats with Gabriel (Medina). He is a machine and he pushes me so much, so it’s always fun to compete against him. I know I’m number one now but that doesn’t matter, as long as I have a spot for the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Trestles, then I have a shot at another Title.”

En route to his Final, Ferreira took down Brazilians Filipe Toledo in the Semifinals and Deivid Silva in the Quarterfinals. This victory marks the 26-year old’s seventh CT win.

Medina, who has historically struggled with his Australian leg campaign, is now one to watch in the next three events with an extended lead over current World No. 3 John John Florence (HAW).

Heading into a predominantly left-hand beach break, Medina will again be in conditions that will showcase his surfing capabilities and will no doubt display the type of aerial antics that earned him a near-perfect 9.70 in the Semifinal against Morgan Cibilic (AUS).

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Women’s Final Results:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 15.73

2 – Isabella Nichols (AUS) 8.34

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Women’s Semifinals Results:

HEAT 1: Isabella Nichols (AUS) 13.20 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 12.13

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 17.74 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 10.17

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Final Results:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.94

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.27

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.77 DEF. Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 14.07

HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.10 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.57

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Quarterfinals Results:

HEAT 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 10.27 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.07

HEAT 2: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 10.37 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 10.37

HEAT 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 12.67 DEF. Deivid Silva (BRA) 12.40

HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.83 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 13.0

2021 WSL Women’s CT Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 17,800 pts

2 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 12,610 pts

3 – Isabella Nichols (AUS) 10,410 pts

4 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 9,490 pts

5 – Caroline Marks (USA) 8,695 pts

5 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 8,695 pts

5 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 8,695 pts

2021 WSL Men’s CT Leaderboard Top 5:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16,085 pts

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15,600 pts

3 – John John Florence (HAW) 11,330 pts

4 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 8,065 pts

4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 8,065 pts

4 – Ryan Callinan (AUS) 8,065 pts