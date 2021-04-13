fbpx

Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira win Rip Curl Newcastle Cup

Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira win Rip Curl Newcastle Cup
Surfing 13 April 2021

Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira won the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup the second stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT), in three-to-five foot waves at Merewether. 

The event culminated in an action-packed Finals Day with both winners raising the performance bar as World Title points were collected in Newcastle for the first time in almost three decades.

Reigning four-time WSL Champion Moore built momentum through the event, most notably with her game-changing air reverse in the Quarterfinals and her event topping 17.74 heat total (out of a possible 20) in the Semifinals.

Although a slower heat, Moore dominated the Final against CT rookie Isabella Nichols (AUS) to mark her 24th CT win, tying with South African Wendy Botha for the most CT wins.

Reigning WSL Champion Italo Ferreira (BRA) now moves up the men’s rankings to World No. 1 after beating two-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) in a heated Final. After losing to Medina at the Billabong Pipe Masters, Ferreira got one back on his compatriot to claim the event win.

“Wow what an event,” Ferriera said. “It’s been such a good few weeks competing here with all of these guys. It’s been such a good event. I love to surf heats with Gabriel (Medina). He is a machine and he pushes me so much, so it’s always fun to compete against him. I know I’m number one now but that doesn’t matter, as long as I have a spot for the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Trestles, then I have a shot at another Title.”

En route to his Final, Ferreira took down Brazilians Filipe Toledo in the Semifinals and Deivid Silva in the Quarterfinals. This victory marks the 26-year old’s seventh CT win.

Medina, who has historically struggled with his Australian leg campaign, is now one to watch in the next three events with an extended lead over current World No. 3 John John Florence (HAW).

Heading into a predominantly left-hand beach break, Medina will again be in conditions that will showcase his surfing capabilities and will no doubt display the type of aerial antics that earned him a near-perfect 9.70 in the Semifinal against Morgan Cibilic (AUS).

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Women’s Final Results:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 15.73
2 – Isabella Nichols (AUS) 8.34

Article continues below...

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Women’s Semifinals Results:

HEAT 1: Isabella Nichols (AUS) 13.20 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 12.13
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 17.74 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 10.17

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Final Results:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.94
2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.27

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.77 DEF. Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 14.07
HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.10 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.57

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Quarterfinals Results:

HEAT 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 10.27 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.07
HEAT 2: Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 10.37 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 10.37
HEAT 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 12.67 DEF. Deivid Silva (BRA) 12.40
HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.83 DEF. Conner Coffin (USA) 13.0

2021 WSL Women’s CT Leaderboard Top 5:
1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 17,800 pts
2 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 12,610 pts
3 – Isabella Nichols (AUS) 10,410 pts
4 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 9,490 pts
5 – Caroline Marks (USA) 8,695 pts
5 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 8,695 pts
5 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 8,695 pts

2021 WSL Men’s CT Leaderboard Top 5:
1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16,085 pts
2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15,600 pts
3 – John John Florence (HAW) 11,330 pts
4 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 8,065 pts
4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 8,065 pts
4 – Ryan Callinan (AUS) 8,065 pts

Related Posts

McGillivray makes final of Tweed Coast Pro

Tyler Wright and Ethan Ewing have taken epic victories at the Tweed Coast Pro, event one of the Australian Grand…

15 Sep 2020
quiksilver pro roxy pro france
Jordy Smith makes Quarterfinals of Quiksilver Pro France

Julian Wilson and Courtney Conlogue won the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France, Stop No. 9 of the World Surf League (WSL)…

15 Oct 2018
The World Surf League to kick off in Hawaii

After a year of COVID-related stops and starts, specialty events and controlled environment scenarios, the World Surf League is set…

30 Oct 2020
Jordy Smith Ends 2016 Ranked No. 2 in the World

South Africa’s Jordy Smith has ended No. 2 on the 2016 Jeep Rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the Billabong…

06 Jan 2017
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
WSL Championship Tour to kick off in Hawaii

Lower Trestles is back on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) calendar in 2021, this time as the stage of the…

18 Nov 2020
Billy Kemper and deVault claim Wildcard Spots into the Billabong Pipe Masters

Hawaii’s Billy Kemper and Imaikalani deVault earned first and second place, respectively, at the Pipe Invitational to clinch wildcard spots…

11 Dec 2019
dylan lightfoot Vissla Central Coast Pro
Lightfoot takes 5th place in Vissla Central Coast Pro

South Africa’s Adin Masencamp (Strand) climbed to a career-high No. 9 on the latest World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series…

05 Mar 2019
Grant Baker retains lead on Big Wave Tour

Legendary South African big wave charger Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker powered his way through three heats of 10 metre plus surf…

14 Nov 2016
Mick Fanning Announces His Retirement From World Tour

Three times World Surf Champion Mick Fanning has announced his retirement from the WSL Championship Tour. He will surf the…

07 Mar 2018
Jordy through to quarter finals of Billabong Pipe Masters

The World Surf League resumed the 50th edition of the Billabong Pipe Masters as consistent 8 – 10 foot swells…

18 Dec 2020
jbay winterfest corona open jbay
Corona to sponsor JBay Open of Surfing

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced that Corona will be the title sponsor of the WSL Championship Tour event…

15 Nov 2016
Jordy Smith wins at Trestles

South African surfer Jordy Smith won his first World Championship Tour title of the year when he won the Hurley…

20 Sep 2014
JBay local Matt McGillivray nabs first QS Victory in Israel

Matthew McGillivray has won the SEAT Pro Netanya presented by Reef, in shifty 1.0 to 1.5 metre surf, defeating Charly…

22 Jan 2018
Junior & Longboard Winners crowned at Vans US Open Of Surfing

Kade Matson and Caitlin Simmers were crowned victors at the Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch, a World…

04 Aug 2019
WSL QS surfing jeffreys bay
Two JBay surfers in top 100 in the world

Eight South African surfers have ended the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) ranked in the Top 100,…

13 Dec 2018