Kouga Municipality is requesting for quotes for LED Streetlights

Jeffreys Bay 12 April 2021

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE & ENGINEERING
SECTION: ELECTRICAL

NOTICE NO: 75/2021

REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND OFFLOADING OF LED
STREETLIGHTS

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply, Delivery and
Offloading of LED streetlights.

DETAILED SPECIFICATION IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY:

Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary
documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal
website www.kouga.gov.za.

CONDITIONS OF THIS RFQ:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Compliance Status may be requested to verify tax status.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid original or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate / EME Certificate / Sworn Affidavit must be submitted to
validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• RFQ’s that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will
not be considered.

Any information regarding this formal quote can be obtained from Mr. T. Madatt and at
042200200 or [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 75/2021: “SUPPLY, DELIVERY
AND OFFLOADING OF LED STREETLIGHTS”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St
Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay,
Room 122 on or before TUESDAY, 20 APRIL 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

