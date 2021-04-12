Jeffreys Bay Open dropped from remaining Championship Surf Tour

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced the updated calendar for the remaining 2021 Championship Tour (CT) leading into the Rip Curl WSL Finals in September.

The JBay Open has been dropped from the CT for 2021.

The event normally forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, which brings in a massive financial boost to the local economy every winter.

The tour includes a stop in Mexico for the first time in 15 years and the women surfing Teahupo’o for the first time since 2006. Following the fourth and final event of the current Australian leg, the CT will continue as follows*:

Jeep Surf Ranch Pro : California, USA

June 25 – 27, 2021

Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver : Barra de La Cruz, Mexico

July 5 – 15, 2021

Oi Rio Pro presented by Corona : Saquarema, Brazil

August 11 – 16, 2021

Outerknown Tahiti Pro : Teahupo’o, Tahiti

August 22 – September 1, 2021 Article continues below...

Rip Curl WSL Finals: Lower Trestles, California, USA

September 8 – 17, 2021

*All tour stops and dates subject to change due to applicable COVID-19 related restrictions, including global travel restrictions.

“Since the tour was cancelled in early 2020, the WSL team has been working hard to resume the CT and we are proud that we’ve been able to schedule a global tour for the 2021 season,” said WSL CEO, Erik Logan.

The Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver replaces the Santa Cruz Pro, which was scheduled for February 2021 and canceled due to COVID-19.

In addition, the Corona Open JBay, originally scheduled for June 25 to July 9 in Jeffreys Bay, and the MEO Pro Portugal have been postponed until 2022 due to COVID.

Photo: Kody Mcgregor/ JBay Winterfest