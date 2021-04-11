fbpx

Amica de Jager defends Marina Mile title

Uncategorized 11 April 2021

Top national and local open water swimmers took to the water at Marina Martinique on Saturday, April 3 when the adrenalin-packed Marina Mile splashed off in the pristine salt water canals of the upmarket estate in Jeffreys Bay.

Presented by Kouga Municipality and Nicholas Melck, the highly popular event formed part of the Kouga Easter Festival.

St Francis Bay swimmer and title holder of the Marina Mile, Amica de Jager successfully retained her title with a strong swim in perfect conditions at Marina Martinique, commonly regarded as the open water swim capital in Africa.

“I love racing at Marina Martinique and the Marina Mile is one of my favourite events so I was very disappointed when we couldnt have the Mile in December due to Covid.

I really appreciate Kouga Municipality and Zsports for putting the event together and giving athletes the opportunity to race again,” said de Jager.

Kyle White capped a great day of racing when he won his first ever Men’s Marina Mile title after having won the Double Mile earlier in the day.

Kerri-Lee Barnard had a busy day at the office and won the Women’s Double Mile and the Half Mile.

Local swimmers dominated the Bank-to-bank swim, aimed at introducing youngsters to the sport of open water swimming.

Rio Jacobs (9 yrs) swam a strong race to claim victory, while younger brother Koda won the 6 and under division. Zane Van Aswegen won the Girls Division of the swim. All three train with Brenton’s Swim School in Jeffreys Bay.

“It was a hard swim as I started very fast and had to maintain my speed at the end of the race. I was just very happy to win. In December I want to swim the half mile and am going to be training very hard to make sure I am ready,” said Rio Jacobs after the swim.

Koda Jacobs had to dig deep to finish the bank-to-bank after trying to keep up with the older swimmers and did well to finish his first swim at the Marina Mile and win his division, while Zane Van Aswegen displayed good catch up technique in claiming her first title at the event.

The Marina Mile was presented by Kouga Municipality and Nicholas Melck and supported by Aquella Water, First Choice Milk and Woodlands Diary.

RESULTS

Marina Mile

1. Kyle White (male)
2. Amica de Jager (female)
3. Kerri-Lee Barnard (female)
4. Connor Barnardo (male)
5. Stefan Vorster (male)
6. Divian du Plooy (male)
7. Conor Moynihan (male)
8. Tyra Roozendaaal (female)
9. Emma Puffett (female)
10. Shaelyn Walker (female)

Double Mile

1. Kyle White (male)
2. Kerri-Lee Barnard (female)
3. Emma Puffett (female)
4. Kyle Banks (male)
5. Tom Collins (male)
6. Madeleen van Zuydam (female)
7. Kevin Banks (male)
8. Delarey Ribbens (male)
9. Angus Clark (male)
10. Irma Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen

Half Mile

1. Kerri-Lee Barnard (female)
2. Emma Puffett (female)
3. Kellen Jones (male)
4. Gabi Grobbelaar (female)
5. Nicole Vorster (female)
6. Ruan Immelman (male)
7. Sonja Jacobs (female)
8. Emma Ferreira (female)
9. Abigayle Butler (female)
10. Liesl Strydom (female)

