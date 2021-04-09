3 Beaches Challenge is Back

The most unique duathlon event in Nelson Mandela Bay will once again take place across the metro’s main beaches.

Kings Beach, Humewood Beach, Hobie Beach and Pollok Beach are all stops on the relay style duathlon known as the 3 Beaches Challenge.

Competitors will have to enter the water at Kings Beach exit to clock in at Humewood and Hobie Beaches and finish the swim at Pollok Beach.

For those brave competitors who will be competing individually there is a 3km run to finish with as they make their way back to Kings Beach, running along the stunning Nelson Mandela Bay beachfront.

The swim legs of 1.1km, 0.8km and 1.6km offer the opportunity for different levels of swimmers to tackle the challenge with more experienced swimmers in a team perhaps taking on the tougher final leg. Non-swimmers also get an opportunity to take part by doing the run section for team or two or four.

One of the favourites for the individual category will be defending champion Kyle White. White has revealed himself as a rising superstar in the world of swimming and triathlon and will be looking to make it 2 wins in the last 2 years after leading from start to finish in 2020.

“It’s been a tough year for athletes, and I am so grateful that Zsports has made it possible for us to compete in events again”, said the soon to be 18-year-old.

“The 3 beaches Challenge is a highlight of the year for me. I love swimming and I love running which puts it near the top of the list”.

White, who won the Marina Mile and the Double Mile last weekend in Jeffreys Bay, also mentioned that he is hoping for rough water as he believes this will give him an advantage over his competitors during the swim legs.

The event once again allows social and competitive swimmers and runners to enjoy their time along the blue flag beaches of Summerstrand.

An activity which athletes have been somewhat deprived of in recent times.

The 3 Beaches Challenge will take off at 9am on Sunday from Kings Beach. Entries are open and can be found at www.zsports.co.za/3beaches along with all information about the event.