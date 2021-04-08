Gangbusters Surfing Magazine Issue 2 is Out Now

Gangbusters Surf Magazine issue 2 is out now and is getting excellent traction and feedback online.

With a wide array of inclusive content, the local surfer community and a fair number of international readers have all expressed their enjoyment at the style and breadth of the coverage inside the magazine.

Transkei – © Nic Bothma

In this issue, we have a photo feature by the legendary Nic Bothma, who currently works as a photographer for European Press-photo Agency.

Nic has been shooting surfing, mainly in Cape Town, for the last 30 years, and was first to document the guys surfing Dungeons in 1999. He also shot the session at Madiba’s Left on Robben Island.

Stephen Price from NOAH

We look at two surf industry members doing their own thing and ‘on the move.’

Mat Marais from MAT Surfboards tells us about the satisfaction of mowing foam, and Stephen Price describes bringing a new apparel label, NOAH, into the industry. Both hard-working kind of guys, their respective businesses are set to take off.

Article continues below...

Brian Furcy © Max Gifted

We also have a squizz at two surfers who are ‘new talent’.

Ntokozo ‘Surprise’ Maphumo from Durban and Brian Furcy from Mauritius are two such surfers who are focused on competitive surfing and determined to make their mark on the South African surf scene as well as the global stage. We document their thoughts and ideas at this relatively early stage of their careers.

Shaun Tomson Frame Grab

There is an intimate reveal of facing a 10-foot wave at The Bay Of Plenty in 1978.

First published in Shaun Tomson’s book, The Surfer’s Code, the 1977 World Champion talks us through the terror of a 10-footer smashing on the Bay sandbank, the thrill of making it out alive, and the discordance of surviving the wave of a lifetime with no spectators, no cameras, and no contest announcers. It is gripping stuff.

There is also all the latest news, gossip, rumours, and a few letters to the editor, covered in 72 digital surf action pages. Special mention to Dave Lindemann for the sick cover.