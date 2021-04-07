fbpx

Kareedouw Guesthouse owner arrested for murder

Jeffreys Bay 7 April 2021

Police made a breakthrough in a case of a couple, found dead inside a shower on a guesthouse farm near Kareedouw almost a year ago.

On Tuesday, 6 April 2021, police arrested the guesthouse owner, and charged him on two counts of murder. The accused, Kevin Pretorius (47), briefly appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court and was later released on R 1 000 bail.

Pretorius’ arrest follows an extensive investigation, which started on Sunday, 26 April 2020 as an inquest, after a couple was found dead in the bathroom of his Kliphuis Guesthouse on Zuuranys farm about 17 kilometres outside Kareedouw.

Mari Hoon (28) and Jéan Vosloo (25) were enjoying a long weekend at the Zuuranys farm in Kareedouw with a friend who found their lifeless bodies inside a shower on Sunday morning, 26 April 2020.

Police opened an inquest to determine the cause of death, as there were no visible injuries.

A toxicology report revealed that the couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The case was postponed to Monday, 24 May 2021 and moved to the Humansdorp Regional Court.

