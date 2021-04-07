Have your say on Kouga’s Draft Budget and Integrated Development Plan

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

NOTICE NO. 78 /2021

DRAFT INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT PLAN (IDP) 2021/22 AND DRAFT MTREF BUDGET 2021/22 TO 2023/24 REVIEW

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 21A of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act 200 (Act. No. 32 of 2000) and Section 129(3) of the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act, 2003 (Act No. 56 of 2003) that the Council of the Kouga Municipality at its meeting held on 31 March 2021 adopted the Draft Integrated Development Plan and Draft MTREF Budget for the 2021/22 review period.

All interested parties and individuals are invited to access the abovementioned documents on the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.

The abovementioned documentation lies open for inspection at the Kouga Municipal Offices (Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Patensie and Hankey) and libraries, as well as the ward councillor offices during normal office hours (07:30 – 16:15).

Written comments and/or inputs on both the Draft Integrated Development Plan and Draft MTREF Budget must reach the Office of the Municipal Manager by not later than Friday, 7 May 2021 at 12:00.

For further enquiries, please contact either Ms C. Dreyer at [email protected] or tel. no. 042-2002023 in respect of the IDP, or Mr S Abrahams at [email protected] or 042-2002122 in respect of the Budget.

Photo: Joey Nel