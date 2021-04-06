fbpx

Touchies Tournament a great success at Kouga Easter Festival

Jeffreys Bay 6 April 2021

The celebratory fires burnt high on Saturday, April 3 when a local team came out tops in the Je’Vista Once Touch tournament.

The event, sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Je’Vista, formed part of the Kouga Easter Festival this weekend.

The Kings of the Beach, a mixed team from Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay, were crowned the Je’Vista One Touch champions after beating JBay United from Jeffreys Bay in the gruelling final match.

Beach Legends claimed the third place.

The Kouga Easter Festival saw soccer and open water swimming join the touchies in attracting visitors to Kouga and was a welcome boost to tourism in the region.

