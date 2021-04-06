Decrease in Active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 9 on April 4, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. This is a decrease of two active cases since March 30.

Sadly, 126 residents have died.

The breakdown per town, as at April 4, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay 3, Humansdorp 3, St Francis 2, Thornhill 1, Patensie 0, Oyster Bay 0, Hankey 0 and Loerie 0.

The hotspot areas are Jeffreys Bay Central (3), Humansdorp Town (3), St Francis Bay (2), and Thornhill (1).

The cumulative total stood at 5 415, including, 5 280 recoveries.

Photo: Clive Wright