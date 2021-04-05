fbpx

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup on hold

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup on hold
Surfing 5 April 2021

The second stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT), the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup has been called off for the fourth-consecutive day due to small surf on offer at Merewether.

“As expected, the run of small swell has continued today,” said WSL SVP of Tours and Head of Competition, Jessi Miley-Dyer.

“The good news is that we have waves on the way, possibly as early as tomorrow, and for the rest of the event window. We will come back tomorrow morning and make another call on running the second round of the event.”

Competitors in Elimination Round 2 will be first up when the competition resumes. A loss in this round will mean a last-place finish in the second event of the CT season.

2015 WSL Champion Adriano de Souza (BRA), who announced his retirement last year, will hope to place high in his final lap on the CT. De Souza will be against Owen Wright (AUS) and injury replacement Matt Banting (AUS) in Heat 1 of the Elimination Round.

CT rookie and Jeffreys Bay local Matthew McGillivray will hope to save himself from elimination when he goes up against Michel Bourez (FRA) and Connor O’Leary (AUS) in Heat 3.

Sage Erickson (USA) is back on tour and, after a strong start in Maui, eager for a strong Australian leg. She will face Johanne Defay (FRA) and Macy Callaghan (AUS) in the Heat 2.

Article continues below...

Olympic qualifier Brisa Hennessy (CRI) will be in Heat 1 against Keely Andrew (AUS) and Malia Manuel (HAW).

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Women’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)
HEAT 2: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Sage Erickson (USA) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Matt Banting (AUS)
HEAT 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Mikey Wright (AUS)
HEAT 3: Michel Bourez (FRA) vs. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)
HEAT 4: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Related Posts

Worlds best surfers arrive in France for Quiksilver and Roxy Pro

The world’s best surfers have arrived in France for the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France. With the holding period starting…

03 Oct 2018
South African surfers shine in World Qualifying Series

South Africans Matt McGillivray and Benji Brand posted impressive results in Australia and Hawaii respectively to move into the Top…

13 Feb 2017
Flores beats Medina to win Billabing Pro Tahiti

Jeremy Flores has won the Billabong Pro Tahiti against reigning WSL Champion Gabriel Medina. The final was held in six…

26 Aug 2015
Matt McGillivray debuts on World Championship Tour

JBay local and World Championship Tour surfer Matt McGillivray had a remarkable debut after waiting a year for the tour…

22 Dec 2020
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
World Surf League confirms Fourth Event for Australian Leg of Championship Tour

The WSL announced that Newcastle in NSW, Australia, as the venue for the fourth event of the Australian leg of…

06 Feb 2021
Nat Young wins inaugural Pro Taghazout Bay

Nat Young (USA) has won the first-ever QS5,000 Pro Taghazout Bay in historic fashion, claiming victory in the Final bout against Alonso…

31 Jan 2020
How does the JBay Open of Surfing work?

Jeffreys Bay is regarded as being home to one of the most perfect waves on the planet – Supertubes. It…

04 Jul 2015
JBay local Matt McGillivray nabs first QS Victory in Israel

Matthew McGillivray has won the SEAT Pro Netanya presented by Reef, in shifty 1.0 to 1.5 metre surf, defeating Charly…

22 Jan 2018
jaws
Epic Week of Surfing Ahead

Starting early next week, conditions will thrill the surfing world in the form of a 7-day run of World Surf…

24 Nov 2018
Lay day called at JBay Open

Declining swell and unfavorable winds on offer at Jeffreys Bay have prompted contest officials to call a fourth consecutive lay…

14 Jul 2016
JBay surfer Matt McGillivray qualifies for WSL Championship Tour 2020

After advancing through round three of the Vans World Cup 10,000 Qualifying Series (QS) event at Sunset Beach yesterday, word…

02 Dec 2019
Samsung bails as sponsor of World Surf League

After being the title sponsor for the past three years of the World Surf League, Samsung will no longer be…

02 Mar 2017
corona open jbay jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Jordy Smith withdraws from Hurley Pro

Jordy Smith has withdrawn from the Hurley Pro at Trestles, Stop No. 8 on the Samsung Galaxy Championship Tour. This is…

09 Sep 2015
corona open jbay supertubes jeffreys bay
World’s best women surfers join the men at the 2018 Corona JBay Open

The World Surf League (WSL) has released the 2018 schedule of men’s and women’s Championship Tours (CT) events. Key changes…

22 Nov 2017
World Surf League introduces the Challenger Series

In 2020, the World Surf League (WSL) will launch the Challenger Series, a new level of competition that will provide…

17 Nov 2019