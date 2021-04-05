Rip Curl Newcastle Cup on hold

The second stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT), the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup has been called off for the fourth-consecutive day due to small surf on offer at Merewether.

“As expected, the run of small swell has continued today,” said WSL SVP of Tours and Head of Competition, Jessi Miley-Dyer.

“The good news is that we have waves on the way, possibly as early as tomorrow, and for the rest of the event window. We will come back tomorrow morning and make another call on running the second round of the event.”

Competitors in Elimination Round 2 will be first up when the competition resumes. A loss in this round will mean a last-place finish in the second event of the CT season.

2015 WSL Champion Adriano de Souza (BRA), who announced his retirement last year, will hope to place high in his final lap on the CT. De Souza will be against Owen Wright (AUS) and injury replacement Matt Banting (AUS) in Heat 1 of the Elimination Round.

CT rookie and Jeffreys Bay local Matthew McGillivray will hope to save himself from elimination when he goes up against Michel Bourez (FRA) and Connor O’Leary (AUS) in Heat 3.

Sage Erickson (USA) is back on tour and, after a strong start in Maui, eager for a strong Australian leg. She will face Johanne Defay (FRA) and Macy Callaghan (AUS) in the Heat 2.

Olympic qualifier Brisa Hennessy (CRI) will be in Heat 1 against Keely Andrew (AUS) and Malia Manuel (HAW).

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Women’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)

HEAT 2: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Sage Erickson (USA) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Adriano de Souza (BRA) vs. Matt Banting (AUS)

HEAT 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Mikey Wright (AUS)

HEAT 3: Michel Bourez (FRA) vs. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

HEAT 4: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)