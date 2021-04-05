R 2.1 million Wheel Deal at The Boardwalk

Visit and play at The Boardwalk – a Sun International property based in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth – for a chance to win your share in cash or, even better, drive off in a new car.

Although one lucky person will drive off in a new compact Opel Corsa, several cash prizes, which include the car, totalling R 2.1 million are also available for lucky winners during the promotion.

To be in the race for the for the prizes including the chance to win a car, guests need to earn 50 casino points from between 01 April and 24 June 2021 and need to be physically there for the 25 June 2021 draw.

“For your opportunity to win either The Opel Corsa, or a share of R2.1 million, join us at The Boardwalk and try your luck at a table or a slot machine,” said Rave Moodley, Boardwalk Gaming Manager.

To ensure that social distancing requirements are met, tables are limited to four players. Players are required to wear a mask and agree to temperature screening and completing a medical questionnaire.

The Boardwalk offers a wide and exciting range of slot machines and table games in separate smoking and non-smoking areas of the casino and Salon Prive.

Players can try Slots or they can test their skills at games such as American Roulette, Blackjack Switch, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat and AmaDice.

Photo: Tati Tsunke, Boardwalk’s General Manager and Rave Moodley, Boardwalk’s Gaming Manager at the launch of the casino’s Wheel Deal promotion with a new compact Opel Corsa up for grabs