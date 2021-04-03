Kouga Officials keep festival-goers safe at Easter Festival

Kouga Municipality law enforcement officers and disaster volunteers are on duty at the Kouga Easter Festival at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay this weekend – keeping festival-goers safe and ensuring COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to.

The Kouga Easter Festival is taking place in Jeffreys Bay from April 1 to 5.

The programme includes the action-packed Je’Vista One Touch Rugby Tournament at the Main Beach, as well as the Marina Mile at Marina Martinique today.

Entries are still being accepted for the various events taking place at the Marina Mile and swimmers need to register at least an hour hour before each event.

Swimmers in Jeffreys Bay will be putting their goggles on for the Mile at 12 pm, while the double mile will swim off at 9 am.

Marina Martinique is regarded as the open water capital of Africa and swimmers love the challenges posed by swimming in the canals and enjoy the safety offered by swimming in an environment that is enjoyable for all.

The times that each swim takes place can be found here.

Soccer fans are also in for a treat, with the JBay Easter Soccer Tournament taking place at the Tokyo Sexwale Sports Stadium, Pellsrus Sports Field and Jeffreys bay Comprehensive High School from Friday to Sunday.

There are also a feast of children’s activities for the duration of the carnival, which young ones will be able to enjoy for free on the Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, no spectators will be allowed at any of the sporting events.