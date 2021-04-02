Municipal trucks torched in Jeffreys Bay

Deliberate and orchestrated acts of destruction have hampered service delivery in Jeffreys Bay – especially refuse removal.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said, “Unknown members from the community have torched two new refuge trucks in Jeffreys Bay last night.

According to Hendricks and investigation is pending.

“These acts of destruction, which we see as industrial sabotage, unfortunately have a negative impact on service delivery in the area. “We are doing everything in our power to accommodate organised labour to ensure effective service delivery to all residents,” Hendricks said.

“We are busy making alternative arrangements to ensure service delivery continues, despite the damage being caused by criminal activities taking place.”

According to Hendricks, the destruction follows after Kouga Municipality obtained an urgent interim Labour Court order interdicting and restraining all Kouga employees from continuing with an illegal, unlawful, and unprotected strike in March this year.

“Their insistence on having COVID-19 benefits that have not been decided on at national level and subsequent actions, is unreasonable, irrational, unlawful and criminal.

“As a municipality, we firmly belief that there is a political agenda behind the intend to make the municipality ungovernable,” said Hendricks.

“We refuse to bow down to intimidation, threats and arson.”

Photo: Jeffreys Bay by Joey Nel