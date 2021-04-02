fbpx

Municipal trucks torched in Jeffreys Bay

Municipal trucks torched in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 2 April 2021

Deliberate and orchestrated acts of destruction have hampered service delivery in Jeffreys Bay – especially refuse removal.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said, “Unknown members from the community have torched two new refuge trucks in Jeffreys Bay last night.

According to Hendricks and investigation is pending.

“These acts of destruction, which we see as industrial sabotage, unfortunately have a negative impact on service delivery in the area. “We are doing everything in our power to accommodate organised labour to ensure effective service delivery to all residents,” Hendricks said.

“We are busy making alternative arrangements to ensure service delivery continues, despite the damage being caused by criminal activities taking place.”

According to Hendricks, the destruction follows after Kouga Municipality obtained an urgent interim Labour Court order interdicting and restraining all Kouga employees from continuing with an illegal, unlawful, and unprotected strike in March this year.

Article continues below...

“Their insistence on having COVID-19 benefits that have not been decided on at national level and subsequent actions, is unreasonable, irrational, unlawful and criminal.

“As a municipality, we firmly belief that there is a political agenda behind the intend to make the municipality ungovernable,” said Hendricks.

“We refuse to bow down to intimidation, threats and arson.”

Photo: Jeffreys Bay by Joey Nel

Related Posts

Windy conditions for Marina Martinique swim event

Windy conditions and 18 degree water greeted swimmers for the second weekend in a row at Marina Martinique. The Secbands…

09 Oct 2012
Supertubes Jeffreys Bay Roy harley
Its time to celebrate Jeffreys Bay – town of the year

Top local and national performers, scrumptious food, fun for the kids, an emergency services parade, sea rescue display, veteran cars,…

14 Sep 2018
cape town tourism jeffreys bay table mountain diaz beach cape point
Cape Town ‘logs on’ to global list of remote working destinations

Cape Town has made the ‘Best cities for remote working’ list on the Big 7 Travel’s 50 Best Places for…

16 Jan 2021
Corona Open JBay World Surf League JBay Winterfest Jeffreys Bay surf
Kelly Slater and the Corona Open JBay

Will it be the last time we see Kelly Slater at the Corona JBay Open? Will it be the last…

06 Jul 2019
SA Open Water Swim Champs concludes in Jeffreys Bay

The SA Open Water Swimming Championships concluded at the Marina Martinique with Leigh McMorran and Nathan Hughes winning the 5km…

23 Mar 2021
Pictures of the Shell Festival

Article continues below…

25 Sep 2010
African Grey parrot missing in J'Bay

Local resident Jacques Bezuidenhout is urgently seeking his African Grey Parrot that flew away on Friday evening. The parrot was…

16 Jan 2011
Live TV broadcast from JBay tomorrow

SABC’s “Morning Live” will be broadcasting live from the Supertubes parking area at Pepper Street, Jeffreys Bay, tomorrow (Tuesday) morning…

10 Mar 2014
Cooking surf at Supertubes

Surfers from all over South Africa descended upon Jeffreys Bay over the past few days to ride the latest swell…

01 Oct 2016
5FM music festival will be the biggest party JBay has ever seen

The 5fm Music Festival set to rock JBay during the Billabong Pro is going to be to the biggest party…

14 Jun 2012
Photo of the day – dolphin at Main Beach

Walking along the beach in Jeffreys Bay is a soothing experience and one never quite knows what will be encountered….

03 Mar 2018
Photo of the day – African sunrise

The sun rises over the African continent. This magnificent image was taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel Article continues…

09 Dec 2013
Bail opposed for Jens Leunberg

The man accused of murdering Jeffreys Bay businessman Claus Schroeder is still behind bars after his bail application was postponed…

21 Sep 2011
Four South Africans to compete in the Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – Three local wildcards have been announced to join Jordy Smith in the Corona Open JBay – event number…

09 Jul 2019
Kouga budget meeting tomorrow

THE Kouga Council will be meeting tomorrow at 11am with both the municipal budget for 2011/12 and the revised Integrated…

10 May 2011