Lots of family sport and beach fun for kids at the Kouga Easter Festival

Jeffreys Bay 1 April 2021

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

No!

It is the Easter Bunny with his superhero squad: Superman, Spiderman, Iron Man, Elsa, and Anna. And they are all geared up to keep residents and holidaymakers entertained at the first Kouga Easter Festival this weekend.

The fun-filled carnival will kick-off on Thursday, April 1 and come to a close on Monday, April 5 – with the bulk of the action taking place at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay.

“The programme includes the action-packed Je’Vista One Touch Rugby Tournament – one of the biggest highlights on the sports calendar,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “The tournament will see 20 teams of eight players each taking to the field – or rather beach.”

The tournament will take place on both Friday and Saturday.

“Soccer fans are also in for a treat, with the JBay Easter Soccer Tournament taking place at the Tokyo Sexwale Sports Stadium, Pellsrus Sports Field and Jeffreys bay Comprehensive High School,” said Hendricks.

“An open water swim competition, the Marina Mile, will be added to the sports mix at Marina Martinique on Saturday, April 3.”

Registration is at 08:00, followed by the Double Mile (two laps) at 09:00 – kicking off the swimming event.

The Half Mile will take to the water at 10:30, while the Bank-to-Bank Race will splash off at 11:00.

There is also a Bank-to-Bank swim for boys and girls under 6 at 11:15, and a Bank-to-Bank swim for boys and girls under 8 at 11:20. A Bank-to-Bank swim for children under 10 will take place at 11:30.

Also on the swimming programme is the iconic Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, for men at 12:00 and the Marina Mile for ladies at 12:10.

According to Hendricks, there will be a feast of children’s activities for the duration of the carnival, which young ones will be able to enjoy for free on the Saturday.

Children can build their own sandcastle or paint an easter egg. They can furthermore enjoy a magician and puppet show, show their strength at a tug of war competition COVID-19 style or hunt for delicious easter eggs and hidden treasures.

They must make sure not to miss the Easter Bunny or his superhero friends Superman, Spiderman, and Iron Man. Elsa and Anna from Frozen will also be at the carnival.

Competitions for young and old include an ice-cream eating competition, a big boep competition and a junior comedian competition, as well as a hula-hoop competition.

Also on the competition line-up are the mother & daughter look-alike competition, the best hat of the day competition and a talent contest.

There will also be various food stalls.

The festival will end with a special beach church service on the Monday.

“Due to COVID-19, no spectators will be allowed at any of the sporting events,” said Hendricks.

“Kouga Municipality Disaster Volunteers will also be on duty to ensure that festival-goers adhere to COVID-19 regulations for the duration of the carnival.

Further COVID-19 regulations that will be in place, include free masks, free sanitiser, contact free entertainment, social distancing markers and COVID-19 posters.”

