New Speaker and Chief Whip for Nelson Mandela Bay Council

Democratic Alliance councillors Jonathan Lawack and Morne Steyn have been elected as the Speaker and Chief Whip of the Nelson Mandela Bay Council, respectively.

They were unanimously elected during a council meeting in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

“This brings to an end the tyrannical reign of ANC Speaker Cllr Buyelwa Mafaya. Cllr Mafaya has, on numerous occasions, stood in the way of Council doing its work by refusing to call meetings, or alternatively, adjourning meetings to keep the ANC in power, to further loot the City’s coffers,” said Andrew Whitfield, the DA Chairperson in the Eastern Cape.

Lawack is not new to the Speaker’s hot seat and filled this position when the DA and its coalition partners governed Nelson Mandela Bay from 2016 to 2018.

The Speaker’s role is to maintain order at meetings and ensure that council meetings are conducted according to the rules of order and in compliance with the Council’s Code of Conduct.

Lawack’s experience in this regard will ensure that Council will now be able to focus on governing the Metro, and not petty squabbles or delaying tactics by ANC cadres desperately trying to cling to power.

Steyn is an attorney, has been a councillor since 2011 and currently serves as the chairperson of the DA caucus in Nelson Mandela Bay.

He is also the DA NMB Spokesperson on the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) and acting spokesperson to Executive Mayor, DA Cllr Nqaba Bhanga.

He brings a wealth of institutional experience with him that will assist in steering Council in the right direction, and will now monitor the implementation of the City’s turnaround plan.

Photo: Stan Blumberg