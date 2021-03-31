fbpx

New Speaker and Chief Whip for Nelson Mandela Bay Council

New Speaker and Chief Whip for Nelson Mandela Bay Council
Eastern Cape 31 March 2021

Democratic Alliance councillors Jonathan Lawack and Morne Steyn have been elected as the Speaker and Chief Whip of the Nelson Mandela Bay Council, respectively.

They were unanimously elected during a council meeting in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

“This brings to an end the tyrannical reign of ANC Speaker Cllr Buyelwa Mafaya. Cllr Mafaya has, on numerous occasions, stood in the way of Council doing its work by refusing to call meetings, or alternatively, adjourning meetings to keep the ANC in power, to further loot the City’s coffers,” said Andrew Whitfield, the DA Chairperson in the Eastern Cape.

Lawack is not new to the Speaker’s hot seat and filled this position when the DA and its coalition partners governed Nelson Mandela Bay from 2016 to 2018.

The Speaker’s role is to maintain order at meetings and ensure that council meetings are conducted according to the rules of order and in compliance with the Council’s Code of Conduct.

Lawack’s experience in this regard will ensure that Council will now be able to focus on governing the Metro, and not petty squabbles or delaying tactics by ANC cadres desperately trying to cling to power.

Article continues below...

Steyn is an attorney, has been a councillor since 2011 and currently serves as the chairperson of the DA caucus in Nelson Mandela Bay.

He is also the DA NMB Spokesperson on the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) and acting spokesperson to Executive Mayor, DA Cllr Nqaba Bhanga.

He brings a wealth of institutional experience with him that will assist in steering Council in the right direction, and will now monitor the implementation of the City’s turnaround plan.

Photo: Stan Blumberg

Related Posts

andrew whitfield democratic alliance kouga jeffreys bay tsitsi-kouga constituency
DA calls for Bheki Cele to be removed as Police Minister

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Bheki Cele as Minister of Police following his outrageous…

09 Apr 2020
Cape Town wins case in e-tolling fiasco

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has hailed the victory scored by City of Cape Town in the…

31 Aug 2014
DA to take action against Councillors who sided with the ANC

The Democratic Alliance will take action against two of its Councillors, who defied the party’s order to boycott Friday’s Nelson…

10 Sep 2018
DA files papers to force President Zuma to disclose reasons for Cabinet Reshuffle

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed an urgent application with the North Gauteng High Court seeking to force President Jacob…

26 Apr 2017
Nqaba Bhanga elected as DA Provincial Leader

Despite not being present when the election results were announced, Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as Eastern Cape Leader of…

08 May 2017
andrew whitfield democratic alliance kouga jeffreys bay tsitsi-kouga constituency
DA calls for ‘smart deployment’ of Neighbourhood Watches during lockdown

The Democratic Alliance has called for the smart deployment of neighbourhood watches (NHW) and Community Police Forums (CPF) to assist…

20 Apr 2020
EC scholars told to choose between a toilet or an education

There are no toilets at a school servicing 250 learners outside East London in the Eastern Cape, a DA site-visit…

11 Mar 2013
Over 18 million South Africans receive some form of grant payment

An answer to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance has revealed that 31 % of South Africans rely on…

06 Jan 2021
Department of Land Reform at Sea on Land Audit

The South African government undertook to complete a comprehensive land audit by the end of June. Minister Gugile Nkwinti actually…

03 Jul 2012
Serve your Community – become a DA Councillor

The Democratic Alliance in KouKamma is looking for a dynamic person to apply for a vacant position in the KouKamma…

05 Sep 2017
Census 2011: no need for Paranoia

Census 2011 officially started last week with around 156 000 enumerators, co-ordinators and supervisors setting out across South Africa to…

18 Oct 2011
42 % unemployment in the Eastern Cape

Government is not succeeding in making a major dent in unemployment in the Eastern Cape according to the latest Quarterly…

02 Aug 2012
Twitter with Helen Zille tonight

Join DA Leader Helen Zille at the DA’s ‘Twitter Town Hall Meeting’ – a live Twitter Q & A session….

28 Aug 2011
DA calls for action over escalating crime

Murder has increased by 160% in the Algoa Park policing sector, yet the South African Police in the area is…

15 Aug 2019
DA offers R 50 000 reward for info on poster interference

Due to constant assaults on their posters, the Democratic Alliance has announced a cash reward of R 50 000 for…

05 May 2019