Entries are open for the Marina Mile

The highly popular Marina Mile will be taking place on 3 April 2021 and will be forming part of the Kouga Easter Festival.

The Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, had to be cancelled in December 2020 due to Covid lockdowns.

Marina Martinique is the venue of the Mile and is regarded as the open water swim capital of Africa, and recently hosted the South African Open Water Swim Championships, which was also an Olympic qualifier.

The Double Mile will be the first event of the morning and will follow the route of the actual mile with a second loop being swam by the participants.

The Half Mile is up next, followed by the bank-to-bank swim for the youngsters.

The Men’s Mile will start at 12 pm, followed by the Women’s Mile at 12.10 pm.

Unfortunately, due to Covid regulations, no spectators are allowed at the Marina Mile.

At this stage the Marina Mile is ONLY OPEN to pre-registered participants and will include the following events:

TIME EVENT NOTES

From 08h00 Event CHECK-IN and Covid scanning

08h45 Call to start line for Double Mile

09h00 DOUBLE MILE (two laps) Min age 12yrs

10h15 Call to start line for Half Mile Race

10h30 HALF MILE

11h00 Call to start line for Bank-to-Bank Race Entrant’s can’t swim in any other races

11h15 BANK-BANK 6u (Boys & Girls)

11h20 BANK-BANK 8u (Boys & Girls)

11h30 BANK-BANK 10u (Boys & Girls)

11h45 Call to start line for Marina Mile Men

12h00 MARINA MILE MEN

12h05 Call to start line for Marina Mile Ladies

12h10 MARINA MILE LADIES

13h00 Swim area closes

The FIRST 100 online entrants will each receive a Marina Mile branded Silicone swimming cap and there are also some great prizes up for grabs on the morning.

The Marina Wharf Restaurant will have food and drinks available and the event is staged alongside the amazing Wacky Water Park which offers fantastic activities for the whole family.

To enter online: https://www.zsports.co.za/marinamile/event-entry

Follow on Facebook: Marina Martinique Swim