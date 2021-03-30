Elderly man attacked on farm near Joubertina

Police are investigating a case of house robbery after at least five armed men stormed into a farm house and attacked a 60-year-old man in Krakeel outside Joubertina last Thursday night.

On Thursday, 25 March 2021 at about 18:00, it is alleged that five men, at least one of them armed with a firearm and others with unknown weapons, stormed into a farm house and attacked a 60-year-old man.

The victim was held at gunpoint and locked inside a walk-in safe. The home invaders started to ransack the house, but were disturbed after the victim’s wife activated a panic alarm.

The suspects managed to flee with two cellphones and a laptop. A case of house robbery was opened for further investigation.

Police are following all leads, and are also urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Regard Wagener on 042 279 1600 or 073 738 3335