Kouga Municipality is tendering for a Double Cab LDV

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING

NOTICE NO: 51/2021

SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF NEW DOUBLE CAB LDV

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply and Delivery

of New Double Cab LDV to Kouga Local Municipality.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal

www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 26 March

2021.

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a

stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be

submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be

submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue

will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to

[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 51/2021:“SUPPLY AND

DELIVERY OF NEW DOUBLE CAB LDV”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street

(back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or

before MONDAY, 26 APRIL 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER