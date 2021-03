A controlled stack burning is planned on municipal erf 5464 in Jeffreys Bay in the week of April 6 to April 9 – weather permitting.

Kouga Fire Services will be on high alert and present with resources at all times during the controlled burning operations.

Members of the public are requested to stay away from the operational area for safety reasons.

Should the weather not allow for safe burning operations, the planned burning will be rescheduled for the next week.