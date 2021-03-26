fbpx

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup to kick off Australian Leg of World Championship Surf Tour

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup to kick off Australian Leg of World Championship Surf Tour
Surfing 26 March 2021

The World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT) will head to the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup presented by Corona for the first stop of the Australian leg. The event window opens on April 1 and will host the world’s best surfers through April 11.

For the first time in over two decades, surfers will be competing for World Title points in New South Wales, and for the first time in almost 30 years, they’ll be doing so in Newcastle, a city steeped in professional surfing history. The Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona will see the WSL Championship Tour descend on Merewether Beach with exciting match-ups expected from the opening Rounds.

Heat 4 of Women’s Round 1 will see seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) take on Johanne Defay (FRA) and Bronte Macaulay (AUS), with all three competitors having won events at Merewether in the past.

The men’s draw is filled with possible favorites as five of the last seven Qualifying Series (QS) winners at Merewether will compete in this year’s CT competition. Injury replacements Mikey Wright (AUS) and Matt Banting (AUS) will come into the draw to replace Kelly Slater (USA) and Kolohe Andino (USA), respectively, as the American duo recover from foot and ankle injuries.

Jeffreys Bay local Matt McGillivray will surf in Heat 6 while fellow South African Jordy Smith will be surfing in Heat 4.

Article continues below...

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Women’s Round 1 Matchups: 
Heat 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)
Heat 2: Lakey Peterson (USA), Tyler Wright (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Sage Erickson (USA), Philippa Anderson (AUS)
Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Johanne Defay (FRA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)
Heat 5: Caroline Marks (USA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)
Heat 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Isabella Nichols (AUS)

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup pres. by Corona Men’s Round 1 Matchups: 
Heat 1: Matt Banting (AUS), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Connor O’Leary (AUS)
Heat 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Conner Coffin (USA), Deivid Silva (BRA)
Heat 3: John John Florence (HAW), Jadson Andre (BRA), Morgan Cibilic (AUS)
Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Yago Dora (BRA), Mikey Wright (AUS)
Heat 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Frederico Morais (PRT), Crosby Colapinto (USA)
Heat 6: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF), Jackson Butler (AUS)
Heat 7: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Alex Ribeiro (BRA)
Heat 8: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS)
Heat 9: Owen Wright (AUS), Griffin Colapinto (USA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
Heat 10: Julian Wilson (AUS), Michel Bourez (FRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)
Heat 11: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Seth Moniz (HAW), Adriano de Souza (BRA)
Heat 12: Jack Freestone (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Jack Robinson (AUS)

Photo: Matt McGillivray: WSL

Related Posts

corona open jbay john john florence rip curl pro bells beach
John John Florence wins Bells – Jordy finishes 3rd

Courtney Conlogue (USA) and John John Florence (HAW) have won the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach , Stop No. 2 on the 2019 World…

28 Apr 2019
Surf Ranch Announced as 2018 World Championship Tour Venue

The World Surf League (WSL) has to announced that the inland Surf Ranch Facility in Lemoore, Central California will form…

21 Nov 2017
Julian Wilson wins Quiksilver Pro

The first stop on the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast,…

16 Mar 2018
Top seeds rise while Wildcards fall at MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal continued in improved conditions with four-to-six foot surf and light winds to complete the Elimination…

19 Oct 2019
JBay Surfer Matt McGillivray edges closer to Championship Tour Qualification

In massive surf at Haleiwa, JBay surfer Matt McGillvray turned on the heat for a scintillating day’s performance in the…

23 Nov 2019
Gabriel Medina wins Tahiti Pro

Gabriel Medina has claimed victory at the Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o, Stop No. 7 on the World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Championship…

20 Aug 2018
Dylan Lightfoot wins Billabong Junior

A solid rise in swell and subsequent good conditions prevailed throughout the final day of the Billabong Junior Series presented…

28 Apr 2014
World Surf League announced by ASP

The Association of Surf Professionals will cease to exist by the end of the year and will be known as…

14 Sep 2014
quiksilver pro roxy pro france
Jordy Smith makes Quarterfinals of Quiksilver Pro France

Julian Wilson and Courtney Conlogue won the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France, Stop No. 9 of the World Surf League (WSL)…

15 Oct 2018
wsl world junior surf champs
Jeffreys Bay Surfers Advance at WSL Junior Championships in Portugal

Jeffreys Bay locals  Dylan Lightfoot and Matt McGillivray advanced directly to Round 3 of the Ericeira WSL Junior Championships by…

07 Jan 2016
World Surf League introduces the Challenger Series

In 2020, the World Surf League (WSL) will launch the Challenger Series, a new level of competition that will provide…

17 Nov 2019
McGillivray take title at Vans Surf Pro Classic

Matt McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay), Cannelle Bulard (Reunion Island) and Eli Beukes (Kommetjie) took the Men’s, Women’s and Junior Men’s titles…

14 Jun 2018
Big Waves for Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge

The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge was run in massive waves and provided non-stop action for six hours straight, showcasing the…

13 Feb 2020
Twiggy Baker to defend Puerto Escondido title

Reigning World Surf League Big Wave Tour Champion Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker will start his challenge for the 2017/2018 title in…

29 Jul 2017
jaws
Epic Week of Surfing Ahead

Starting early next week, conditions will thrill the surfing world in the form of a 7-day run of World Surf…

24 Nov 2018