The West Wind Digital Lifestyle Magazine Issue 8 is out

The West Wind is an online magazine that covers the greater St Francis Bay area, including JBay and Humansdorp. It has proven to be a popular read for the local community, with a growing readership each month, over the last 8 months.

The latest issue has some exciting local news and contributions as well as interesting interviews with members of the community, business owners and artists.

Robin ‘Gumby’ Moulang is the featured photographer in the issue, with his enticing beach and lifestyle images showcased in the photo feature.

Gumby works as a commercial drone pilot for feature films and commercials, and taking photos around home is his way of balancing out the stress.

“We chat to Roger Paarman, the manager of Nexus Yachts and a member of the famous Paarman clan. He explains the fun and games that go into building one of the famous Nexus yachts, and just what goes into running a yacht-building business.

Article continues below...

The worrying local dam levels are examined and discussed, and we examine the solutions being brought in, to help with the dire water situation in our area.

We also chat to St Francis College teacher Lyn Webb, we review Chokka Block, and there is even a global surfing round-up where we discuss the upcoming start to professional surfing after a year-long Covid stall.

JBay surfer Matt McGillivray is poised to start his rookie year again, and we wish him all the best,” says editor Craig Jarvis.