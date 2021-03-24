Andino suffers ankle injury and withdraws from WCT events in Australia

Kolohe Andino has withdrawn from the Australian leg of the World Championship Tour.

Andino, a perennial CT standout and 2021 United States Olympic qualifier, sustained an ankle sprain in February and aggravated it following his release from the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine in Australia earlier this week.

He has withdrawn from the next four CT events, including Newcastle, Narrabeen, Margaret River and Rottnest Island.

“Sorry to have to message this today, but I’m officially withdrawing from the four-event Australian leg of the WSL Championship Tour,” Andino shared in a written statement.

“While training in Hawaii during the February Valentine’s Day swell, I suffered a high ankle sprain that I had hoped would heal in time for the next CT event. I came to Oz to Quarantine and see if it would be better in time for Newcastle or even Narrabeen.”

“Unfortunately, in the first few days of testing after Quarantine, I re-injured it, and, after consulting with my doctors in the US, I’ve made the decision to withdraw and get ready for the post-Australia events.”

“It’s a hard one to deal with, but I appreciate everyone’s support and I’ll look to get back in the water as soon as possible. Good luck to everyone competing in Australia. I’ll be watching.”

Andino will be replaced by Matt Banting, as he is currently the highest-ranked surfer on the Australia/Oceania Qualifying Series rankings.