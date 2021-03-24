fbpx

Andino suffers ankle injury and withdraws from WCT events in Australia

Andino suffers ankle injury and withdraws from WCT events in Australia
Surfing 24 March 2021

Kolohe Andino has withdrawn from the Australian leg of the World Championship Tour.

Andino, a perennial CT standout and 2021 United States Olympic qualifier, sustained an ankle sprain in February and aggravated it following his release from the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine in Australia earlier this week.

He has withdrawn from the next four CT events, including Newcastle, Narrabeen, Margaret River and Rottnest Island.

“Sorry to have to message this today, but I’m officially withdrawing from the four-event Australian leg of the WSL Championship Tour,” Andino shared in a written statement.

“While training in Hawaii during the February Valentine’s Day swell, I suffered a high ankle sprain that I had hoped would heal in time for the next CT event. I came to Oz to Quarantine and see if it would be better in time for Newcastle or even Narrabeen.”

Article continues below...

“Unfortunately, in the first few days of testing after Quarantine, I re-injured it, and, after consulting with my doctors in the US, I’ve made the decision to withdraw and get ready for the post-Australia events.”

“It’s a hard one to deal with, but I appreciate everyone’s support and I’ll look to get back in the water as soon as possible. Good luck to everyone competing in Australia. I’ll be watching.”

Andino will be replaced by Matt Banting, as he is currently the highest-ranked surfer on the Australia/Oceania Qualifying Series rankings.

Related Posts

World’s Best Surfers set for 50th Edition of Billabong Pipe Masters

The Billabong Pipe Masters in Memory of Andy Irons is celebrating its 50th edition as the world’s best male surfers…

03 Dec 2020
Jordy Smith increases rankings lead after Tresles

South Africa’s Jordy Smith increased his lead at the top of the World Championship Tour when he finished runner-up to…

17 Sep 2017
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
World Surf League cancels the Sunset Open in Hawaii

As a result of Hawaii’s suspension of all surfing competitions until further notice, the upcoming Championship Tour (CT) event, the…

06 Jan 2021
jaws
Epic Week of Surfing Ahead

Starting early next week, conditions will thrill the surfing world in the form of a 7-day run of World Surf…

24 Nov 2018
Lay day called at JBay Open

Declining swell and unfavorable winds on offer at Jeffreys Bay have prompted contest officials to call a fourth consecutive lay…

14 Jul 2016
Julian Wilson wins Billabong Pro Tahiti

Australian Julian Wilson claimed victory at the Billabong Pro Tahiti after defeating Gabriel Medina in the Final. A full day…

14 Aug 2017
Gabriel Medina wins Tahiti Pro

Gabriel Medina has claimed victory at the Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o, Stop No. 7 on the World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Championship…

20 Aug 2018
Jordy Smith wins at Bells Beach

South African Jordy Smith has won the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach after electric performances in pumping 6 – 8…

20 Apr 2017
Jordy Smith Wins World Cup of Surfing in Hawaii

Jordy Smith won the Vans World Cup of Surfing at Sunset Beach to claim his first victory in Hawaiian waves…

06 Dec 2016
Jordy Smith Ends 2016 Ranked No. 2 in the World

South Africa’s Jordy Smith has ended No. 2 on the 2016 Jeep Rankings after reaching the quarter-finals of the Billabong…

06 Jan 2017
corona open jbay jeffreys bay jbay winterfest
Kolohe Andino: American Prodigy ready for the Corona JBay Open

It has been a long time coming, but it seems that this year will be the last year on tour…

31 May 2019
WSL honours the World’s best surfers

The world’s best surfers hit the red carpet this weekend for the 2017 World Surf League (WSL) Awards – the…

13 Mar 2017
Quiksilver and Roxy sign three year sponsorship deal with World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced a three-year renewal of the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro in France.. The deal…

06 Oct 2018
Nat Young wins inaugural Pro Taghazout Bay

Nat Young (USA) has won the first-ever QS5,000 Pro Taghazout Bay in historic fashion, claiming victory in the Final bout against Alonso…

31 Jan 2020
Jordy Smith will be defending his title at Trestles

The world’s best surfers are just one week away from competing at Lower Trestles, located in San Clemente, California, for…

31 Aug 2017