Kouga Municipality is tendering for Road Signs

Prospective service providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply and Delivery of Road Signs for a Period of Three (3) Years to Kouga Local Municipality.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 19 March 2021. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder, MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to [email protected]

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in bidding for this project on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 @ 14h00. A request to attend or join the virtual clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to

[email protected] before 16h00 (end of business), on the 29 March 2021.

Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h00 on the 29 March 2021 will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)

Article continues below...

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20-point scoring system.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a stipulated minimum threshold of 100% for local production and content for the designated sector: Steelworks will apply.

• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to [email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 26/2021: “SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF ROAD SIGNS FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 19 APRIL 2021 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

Municipal Manager