Catherine van Rensburg and Connor Albertyn win the 7.5 km at Marina Martinique

South Africa’s Open Water swimmers continued to shine during the second day of the National Championships, taking place at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay, regarded as the open water swim capital of Africa.

This year’s competition also doubles as the official trials for the FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships and the top two athletes in the 5, 7.5 and 10km events from the relevant age groups (14-15, 16-17 and 18-19) will be considered for selection.

Tshwane’s Connor Albertyn and KZN’s Leshen Pillay celebrated their well deserved gold and silver medals in the 16-17 age group 7.5km race, clocking 1:31:09.48 and 1:33:18.16, respectively, while the bronze medal was claimed by Patrick Hepke in 1:34:00.88.

Catherine van Rensburg (Tshwane), who won the silver medal during the 2020 competition, went one better to top the medal podium in today’s 16-17 7.5km race with a time of 1:35:15.55, ahead of KZN’s Mykae Forrest in 1:35:53.13 and Johannesburg’s Leigh McMorran in 1:37:18.38.

In the ladies’ 3km events, 13-14 age group medals were won by Bailey Forrest (39:22.80), Rebecca Fury (40:43.55) and Kiara Croft (40:45.23), the 15-16 medal podium was made up of Emma Carmody (38:35.70), Callan Lotter (39:00.93) and Teegan Pio (39:31.74), while the winners in the 17-18 category were Tatum Botha in 38:50.93, Paige Nicholson in 40:50.29 and Nelzaan Strydom in 41:06.05.

Kaitlyn Albertyn, Courtney de Villiers and Rachael Humphries claimed the gold, silver and bronze in the 19-29 age group race in 39:17.95, 41:52.81 and 42:58.17, respectively, while the winning trio in the 41-51 category were Carina Hambloch (44:13.14), Anneke Boshoff (47:29.13) and Mandy Koegelenberg (47:33.19).

The gold and silver in the 3km Over 51 age group were scooped by Ingrid Trusler in 45:43.29 and Denise Bosman in 45:50.49.

The 4 x 1.25km mixed relay title went to Tshwane’s Van Rensburg, Henre Louw, Lotter and Reino van Wielligh in 1:00:23.25, followed by KZN’s Brendan Visser, Teague White, Tory Earle and Carli Antonopoulos in 1:01:51.11 and the Eastern Cape’s Bryce Minderon, Ares Sakelliou, Pio and Kaitlynne Horne in 1:03:20.71.

The SA National Open Water Swimming Championships concludes today. Due to covid regulations, no spectators are allowed at the event site.

Sunday, 21st March 2021:

09h00 – 5km Men

09h00 – 5km Men Multi Disability

11h00 – 5km Women

11h00 – 5km Women Multi Disabilit