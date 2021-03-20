fbpx

Weber and McGlynn strike gold at Marina Martinique

Jeffreys Bay 20 March 2021

The 2021 South African Open Water Swimming Olympic Trials began yesterday at the Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay.

The top two swimmers from the men’s and women’s 10km race will be eligible for national selection and the first to pencil their names on that list were defending champion Michael McGlynn and current Marina Mile champion Henre Louw, who won the gold and silver in 1:54:49.83 and 1:55:04.44, respectively, with the bronze medal going to Namibia’s Phillip Seidler in 1:55:06.44.

In the ladies’ 10km event, Michelle Weber dominated the race in 2:06:55.77, with Gauteng’s Stephanie Houtman a close second in 2:07:14.86, while the bronze was claimed by St Francis Bay swimmer Amica de Jager in 2:07:47.45.

The Western Cape’s Keegan Wright scooped the honours in the 14-15 age group 3km race in a fast 36:19.35 ahead of Bryce Minderon in 36:21.18 and Liam Ellis in 36:53.24, while  Luan Terblanche, Nic Trower and Claudio Domiter walked away with the top three spots in the 12-13 category in 40:59.45, 41:14.52 and 43:11.60, respectively.

Jeandre Kleynhan (36:26.00), Matthew Andrew (36:54.45) and Joshua Perold (37:14.49) won the 16-18 3km, with the medals in the 19-30 category going to Joshua Jacoby in 37:11.00 and Roberto Marchi in 39:18.73.

The 41-50 race saw Coillard Ford claim the gold in 39:18.81, followed by Roberto Riccardi in 42:45.58 and Adrian Goate in 43:32.87, while in the Over 51 category, Gary Albertyn finished first in 36:23.00 ahead of Ross Duncan in 46:54.60 and Mark Edge in 48:06.04.

For live streaming of the event, please follow @SANATOWS2021 on Facebook and for full results, please visit www.zsports.co.za/saows-champs

Watch the end of the women’s 10 km here

The SA National Open Water Swimming Championships continue tomorrow.

Saturday, 20th March 2021:

09h00 – 7.5km Men

09h05 – 7.5km Women

13h30 – 3km Women

13h30 – 3km Women Multi Disability

15h00 – 4 x 1.25km Mixed Relay

Sunday, 21st March 2021:

09h00 – 5km Men

09h00 – 5km Men Multi Disability

11h00 – 5km Women

11h00 – 5km Women Multi Disability

Supplied by Swimming South Africa

