Photo of the day – Kouga farmland

Jeffreys Bay Photo's 20 March 2021

The economy of Kouga is based on the agricultural and tourism sectors.

While tourism has been severely impacted by lockdowns due to the Coronavirus, the citrus and dairy industries have kept the economy afloat in the region.

However, the continued drought is having an impact, particularly in the Gamtoos Valley where the Kouga Dam is in danger of running dry. The Kouga Dam is only at 5.81 % of capacity at the moment.

The Impofu Dam is at 15.71 % of capacity while the Churchill Dam is at 39.13 %.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent photo.

