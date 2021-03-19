fbpx

Mayor Hendricks to deliver State of Municipality Address

Jeffreys Bay 19 March 2021

Listen to Kouga Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Horatio Hendricks, as he delivers the State of the Municipality Address today at 11:00.

Kouga Municipality has made enormous strides in terms of service delivery since voters decided to vote for the DA to govern in 2016.

Debt has been repaid, corruption has been halted in its tracks and service delivery has improved since 2016.

It is a pleasure to drive on the resealed roads in Kouga and one hopes voters will use their vote wisely this year to ensure the DA can continue making progress with service delivery in all the towns of the Municipality.

Follow Kouga Municipality’s You Tube link to be directed to the Live Broadcast of the SOMA – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjw3cs3O6DijAjbGDvfCneA.

Alternatively, you can follow us on Facebook or Instagram for more information:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/KougaNews

