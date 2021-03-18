fbpx

Swimmers take on Bellbuoy Challenge on Saturday

Swimmers take on Bellbuoy Challenge on Saturday
Swim 18 March 2021

Swimmers from around the country will head down to Africa’s water sports capital for the continent’s toughest Indian Ocean swim this weekend in Port Elizabeth.

Pollok Beach will play host to the Jendamark Bellbuoy Challenge when South Africa’s best swimmers descend to take part in the annual race.

Swimmers will start in front of Summerstrand Lifesaving club and swim out toward the Bellbuoy some 2.5km out to sea. Once there they will round the beacon and head straight back to the start/finish.

The 2021 event will once again be the first event on the Open Water World Tour and as such attracts a stellar field.

One of the swimmers entered into the event is current 5 and 10 km national champion Michelle Weber. Weber will be taking on the challenge for the first time and will be looking to claim 1st place in the event not for the faint of heart.

However, the Olympian will have her work cut out for her when she comes up against 3-time local defending champion Amica de Jager in a tantalizing battle. “I’m beyond excited to be competing in the event this year. I’ve been wanting to take part in the Bellbuoy Challenge for years” says Weber.

De Jager and Weber are familiar with each other and have raced numerous times in the Nationals Champions. Time will tell whether the home ground advantage will play into de Jager’s favour for this one.

The men’s side throws out equally tasty prospects. Last year’s champion Gary Albertyn is back to defend his title and he will be up against some serious competition from the likes of Marina Mile champion Henre Louw and Phillip Seidler.

Article continues below...

Both Seidler and Louw have competed in multiple National championships with Seidler getting the better of Louw in the 2020 South African Championships with a 3rd place finish.

However, neither come close to the experience of Albertyn who will need to use it all to his advantage to get the better of the pair of them.

The three-way battle looks set to be an epic showdown.

Along with the R78 000 prize purse for the top 10 men and women, swimmers will also receive one of a kind Bellbuoy trophies and world class finishers medals.

Saturdays race will start at 08h30 with check in for all competitors at 07h00.

Unfortunately, no spectators will be allowed at the event and organisers have warned that any athletes with supporters run the risk of being disqualified.

Full start lists and information on the Jendamark Bellbuoy Challenge can be found online at https://www.zsports.co.za/bellbuoy.

Related Posts

Enter now for the Steers Marina Mile

There is a month to go for swimmers who are entering the Steers Marina Mile which will be taking place…

19 Nov 2010
Round four of EC Swim Series at Marina Martinique on Sunday

Swimmers from all around the province will be in Jeffreys Bay this weekend to participate in Round Four of the…

11 Jan 2017
Marina Martinique Property for sale – Bridge Waters bargain

There are hardly any open plots available on Marina Martinique anymore as the upmarket estate has experienced a property boom…

05 Dec 2020
Ho, Weber swim to victory at Sanlam Cape Mile

South Africa’s Olympians Chad Ho and Michelle Weber claimed victory at the Sanlam Cape Mile brought at the picturesque Eikenhof…

19 Feb 2018
Huge turnout for Marina Mile

14 year old Pretoria swimmer, Henre Louw, was untouchable at the 2016 Marina Mile swimming festival at Marina Martinique winning…

02 Jan 2017
Meet Chad Ho – World open water swim champion

One of South Africa’s unsung hero’s will be swimming at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay this weekend. Chad Ho is…

03 Mar 2017
Plenty of prizes on offer at 2018 Marina Mile

A festival of swimming will take place at one of the country’s top open water swimming venues this month. The…

20 Dec 2018
Trent Grimsey…the fastest man ever across the English Channel

Australian open water swimmer Trent Grimsey broke the record for the fastest ever crossing of the 34 km English Channel…

09 Sep 2012
Swimmers conquer 12.5 degree water in JBay

Jeffreys Bay can proudly claim to be the only cold water swim venue outside of the Western Cape after the…

09 Jul 2013
Records tumble at Steers Marina Mile

Just short of 200 swimmers took on the canals of Marina Martinique in the 2011 Steers Marina Mile in conditions…

17 Jan 2012
marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
World class swimming at SA Open Water Champs in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Open Water Swim Champs delivered world class swimming at Marina Martinique over the weekend. South Africa’s top…

05 Mar 2018
Nicholas Melck – the JBay property man

If you looking to buy or sell property or have lived in Jeffreys Bay for a couple of years, chances…

28 Apr 2015
Photo of the day – Robben Island swim

Swimming from Robben Island to Cape Town is an extreme adventure that not many human beings are capable of achieving….

21 Feb 2013
Bell Buoy swim is an extreme event

Open Water swimmers from around South Africa and internationally will welcome the move by event organizers to have separate categoties…

14 Dec 2011
Big Season ahead for Open Water Swimming

   The 2010/11 Open Water Swim season kicks off on Sunday 3 October with an event at Marina Martinique. The…

30 Sep 2010