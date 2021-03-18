When you have a small business that’s still starting up, it may be very difficult to stay afloat. This is because there is a lot of competition in the industry. Not only that, but you will need to do a lot in order to build brand loyalty.

However, thanks to digital marketing, you can become successful and popular in no time. One of the digital marketing tools that you can use is social media, and Instagram is a great platform to start. Below, we show you how to use Instagram for small businesses.

1. Get Set Up ASAP

The most important thing is that you get started as soon as possible. Do not wait to use social media until a certain time. For best results, you will need to start now. That way, you make your brand known to prospective customers early.

If you can do that, you will be able to gain a following and the great thing about that is you can actually get conversions. Sites like Online Share Trading Platforms South Africa, also use Instagram to attract followers.

2. Use Instagram Stories

Instagram stories disappear after every 24 hours and can be used as a great tool to market your products or services. The great thing is that a lot of Instagram users are hooked on stories right now, and you could take advantage of that and use that to grow your business.

3. Check Your Trends

When you post anything on your business’s page, make sure you check the statistics for each and every post. That way, you will be able to see the type of posts that get you the most reactions or following.

This will help you to model your future posts so that your audience resonates with your content.

4. Use Hashtags

Hashtags play a very important role in the world of social media marketing . Putting hashtags on your posts means that your posts will show up when users search for certain things like forex trading apps.

That way, people are able to find your products quite easily. On top of that, you get to connect with other users with the same interests.

Photo: Pexels