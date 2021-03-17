fbpx

Kouga Municipal strike declared illegal

Kouga Municipal strike declared illegal
Jeffreys Bay 17 March 2021

The strike by SAMWU in Kouga Municipality was ruled as illegal, unlawful and unprotected by the Labour Court in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

This means that the municipality will empose the “no work no pay” principle and staff needs to go back to work with immediate effect.

DA mayor Horatio Hendricks said: “Services should be back to normal from tomorrow and we thank residents for their patience as we resolved this dispute.”

In an attempt to justify the strike, ANC councillor Robbie Dennis received a petition from SAMWU on behalf of the Mayor without any authority, and continued to support workers in their illegal conduct.

“This again shows the desperate measures the ANC will go to, to spread lies about the DA government and make Kouga Municipality ungovernable.

The DA will remain resolute in making sure that Kouga Municipality delivers quality services to all residents and achieve their vision of becoming one of the best municipalities in the country,” said Hendricks.

