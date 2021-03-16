Tavcor opens remote doors in Jeffreys Bay

Although run remotely now, a fully-fledged dealership is set to open its doors at the end of the year or early next year – bringing with it several possible work opportunities.

According to Sonja Ferrero, Tavcor Auto Sales Executive in Jeffreys Bay, the reason for opening a branch in the Kouga region is to create job opportunities and to deliver affordable vehicles and service to potential clients.

“Due to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to start a new concept where clients do not have to visit a dealership, but rather be assisted in a manner where physical contact is kept to the minimum,” said Sonja who worked at Audi Centre in Johannesburg for 13 years before relocating to Jeffreys Bay.

“Working remotely enables me to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is an increasing demand to be able to purchase vehicles at any time, especially by residents who are too busy to visit a dealership during regular daytime operating hours.

“Now, with the spread of COVID-19, an increasing number of residents are requesting a way to purchase a vehicle without having to go to a dealership.”

Vehicles are on show at Fountains Mall and Caltex Wavelands in Jeffreys Bay.

“We are going from strength-to-strength,” she said. “Since first opening in November last year, vehicle sales have increased to an average of six vehicles sold per month.

She attributes the growing success to excellent service delivery – her motto in life.

Apart from affordable vehicles – including JAC, BAIC and Suzuki – the local Tavcor branch also offers rent-to-buy options and short-term rentals for when on holiday in the region.

According to Sonja, they are currently looking to purchase land for the construction of a Tavcor dealership in Jeffreys Bay. “It is hoped that the dealership – which will include offices, a showroom and workshop – will open its doors to the public at the end of the year or early 2022.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said, “We welcome Tavcor Auto Sales in the Kouga region.

“The opening of the branch in Jeffreys Bay will bring meaningful investment and employment opportunities to the region. We hope this will add to the desire for more businesses to come and invest here.”

For more information, contact Ferrero at 083 790 9588. Alternatively, sent an email to [email protected].