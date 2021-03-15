Municipal worker strike to continue today

The strike by SAMWU members in the employment of Kouga Municipality is set to continue today.

The areas affected by the strike include Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey, Patensie, and St Francis Bay.

Residents are asked to please not put their waste outside until further notice.

Should they need to dispose of waste, they can take their waste to the nearest landfill site (Humansdorp or Hankey) or drop off sites (opposite the JBay Comprehensive High School, next to the fire station in St Francis Bay or Oyster Bay).

Any other waste related problems can be reported to the Call Centre at 042 200 2200.

Revenue Offices in Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey, Patensie and St Francis Bay will be closed today and tomorrow due to the strike action.

The offices will reopen on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.