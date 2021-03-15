fbpx

Load shedding to continue to Wednesday

Jeffreys Bay 15 March 2021

Stage 2 load shedding will be extended in South Africa until 5 am on Wednesday following the loss of further generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves.

Eskom says over the past two days, they successfully returned a generation unit each at the Matimba and Medupi power station.

However, it suffered further breakdowns at five power stations, putting further strain on the generation capacity.

Eskom says breakdowns have occurred at the Tutuka, Majuba, Kusile, Matimba and Duvha power stations, adding to previous breakdowns at the Kriel and Kendal power stations.

It says to add to this, there were delays in returning units to service at Hendrina, Duvha and restoring full load on the Cahora Bassa line.

A total of 12 915 MW of power is unavailable due to breakdowns while 6 545 MW of power is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Load shedding in Jeffreys Bay will take place from 9 pm – 11.30 pm this evening.

