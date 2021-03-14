fbpx

5 000 Eastern Cape health workers will be without jobs at the end of this month

5 000 Eastern Cape health workers will be without jobs at the end of this month
Eastern Cape 14 March 2021

The contracts of more than 5,000 Community Healthcare Workers (CHW) in the Eastern Cape will be terminated at the end of March.

Sizwe Kupelo, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Health Department, says the terminations were necessary because the department had run out funds. He says the workers were employed through the National Disaster Fund to assist with Covid-19 efforts. “The department is trying to source funding, but at this stage the contracts are coming to an end,” he said on Wednesday.

Noxolo Mafumana at Thanduxolo Clinic in Motherwell NU 10 is one of the 5,489 contracted health workers who face losing their jobs this month.

Mafumana said she was shocked to receive her letter last Thursday that the contract she signed nine months ago would be terminated.

“We have done a lot of work as frontliners. We were screening and tracing the patients for Covid-19. Also searching for treatment defaulters. But now the department dumps us like disposable nappies,” she said.

Mafumana said during her employment, she contracted Covid-19 and had to be quarantined without payment. “The R3,500 per month was just enough for a few days to feed my unemployed husband, three kids and two other relatives.

“I don’t know where my next meal will come from. Covid had opened many doors for poor people like me but the Department is taking away our daily bread,” she said.

Meanwhile, the union leaders are questioning how other provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng managed to extend the contracts of their CHWs.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) and South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) are calling for the contracts to be extended as the country expects a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Article continues below...

Miki Jaceni, provincial NEHAWU secretary, said, “We have held numerous engagements with the acting head of the department, Dr Zungu, to discuss retention of the Covid-19 workers but all our attempts were in vain.”

Jaceni said the people of this province should not be made to suffer because of poor financial management.

“We have always had a problem of understaffing which was exacerbated by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus is still killing our people while many still need hospitalisation and medical attention.

“With the third wave expected in the next two months we find it bizarre that the department would see it fit to relieve the healthcare system of much needed manpower,” he said.

Mzikazi Nkata, secretary of SAFTU in Nelson Mandela Bay, said, “We as healthcare promoters, CHWs, nurses and education assistants joined the national call for an anti-austerity budget. We have already received a circular from Eastern Cape Government that our contracts will not be renewed after 31 March 2021. We knew that this was exactly in line with the budget cuts that were being employed by this government.”

Nkata said frontline workers who died during the course of the pandemic have not yet been replaced. “If our contracts are not renewed the pressure [of being understaffed] will intensify, causing a huge disaster for service delivery and astonishing numbers of Covid-19 fatalities in the province,” she said.

First published on Ground Up

Related Posts

All feeding projects must register through Kouga Municipality

All organisations and individuals that have started food relief programmes in Kouga have been asked to register with the local…

23 Apr 2020
Humansdorp becomes hotspot of Covid-19 cases in Kouga

With three more Covid-19 cases having been confirmed at Humansdorp this past week, a renewed call has gone out to residents…

20 Apr 2020
How to keep safe in supermarkets, schools and on public transport

Lockdown is easing and schools are returning. But in some parts of the country the coronavirus epidemic is escalating. It’s…

31 May 2020
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region almost doubled last week, leading to a renewed call on residents…

23 Oct 2020
No hard lockdown on the cards, says President

With government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says government…

05 Jul 2020
Over 15 000 South African healthcare workers inoculated against COVID-19

South Africa’s vaccination programme is gaining momentum, with over 15 000 healthcare workers having already received their Johnson & Johnson…

23 Feb 2021
R 2.3 billion backlog in government payments crippling EC business

A shocking R 2.3 billion rand in outstanding payments in excess of 30 days, was owed by Eastern Cape government…

05 Jun 2020
Concern over COVID-19 third wave

While the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues across the world, the tourism sector will still have to operate alongside the…

11 Mar 2021
Some good news, some bad news with 2012 Eastern Cape budget

The big winner in the Eastern Cape’s provincial budget is Roads and Public Works and the big loser in 2012/13…

07 Mar 2012
Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kouga

Loerie has developed as the Covid-19 hotspot in Kouga with 46 cases as at 25 June 2020. There have been…

28 Jun 2020
Eastern Cape towns struggle with water rationing

Water is being rationed to residents of Butterworth, Adelaide and Bedford in the Eastern Cape’s Amathole district, as dam levels…

17 Aug 2017
Preparations for Coronavirus must be prioritised

The Eastern Cape is ill prepared to deal with a potential Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, and drastic steps need to be…

06 Mar 2020
No solution to mud hut schools in Eastern Cape

1 September 2015 Questions have been raised about government’s new deadline to eradicate mud schools in the Eastern Cape by…

01 Sep 2015
Gift of Givers open Covid-19 facility in one month

Gift of the Givers continues its support for health facilities in the Eastern Cape, having completed the renovation of a…

18 Jan 2021
SA reports 20 999 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded over 20 000 new COVID-19 cases two days in a row, the latest statistics reveal. The…

09 Jan 2021