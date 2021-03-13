Vehicle stolen in Jeffreys Bay recovered in high speed chase

A 35 year old suspect was arrested during the early hours of Thursday morning, 11 March 2021 by K9 unit members on charges of being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen property.

It is alleged that at about 04:40 members were alerted by a private security of a suspicious silver Toyota Corolla in the Walmer Heights area.

When the suspects spotted the police vehicle, they sped off with police in pursuit. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away but the passenger was arrested.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Jeffreys Bay in January 2021.

Inside the vehicle, there were amplifiers, sub hoovers, vehicle batteries, a tent cover, a hydraulic jack, tools, a gate battery, a boat petrol tank as well as other suspected stolen items. The vehicle was fitted with fake number plates.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate court on Monday, 15 March 2021.

Walmer detectives are urging anyone who may have been a victim of any theft, housebreaking or robberies in the Walmer Heights area whereby the abovementioned items were stolen, to contact D/Lt Col Melody Orange at 041 509 4006 or 082 441 8505.