Municipal strike continues into fourth day in Kouga

The strike by SAMWU members in the employment of Kouga Municipality has continued into a fourth day.

“The strikers, from SAMWU, have been protesting since Tuesday and have trashed several roads across the region,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

The areas affected by the strike includes Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey, Patensie, and St Francis Bay.

“We have applied for an interdict to put an end to the unprotected and illegal strike. The case will be heard in court on Tuesday,” said Hendricks.

According to Hendricks it is important to note that the SAMWU members, who are striking for COVID-19 danger pay, are not only putting their own lives in dangers, but also those of residents by not adhering to strict COVID-19 regulations.

“They are protesting in large groups of over 300 members, without wearing masks or adhering to the necessary social distancing required,” he said.

“We would like to know from members of the Jeffreys Bay Police Station, who are at the scene of the strike, why no one has been arrested for disregarding COVID-19 regulations.”

Hendricks said that the dispute had been referred to the Bargaining Council by the CCMA.

“We are working on solving the dispute as soon as possible,” he said.

Residents are asked to please not put their waste outside until further notice.

Should they need to dispose of waste, they can take their waste to the nearest landfill site (Humansdorp or Hankey) or drop off sites (opposite the JBay Comprehensive High School, next to the fire station in St Francis Bay or Oyster Bay).

Any other waste related problems can be reported to the Call Centre at 042 200 2200.

“I would like to thank all the business owners and residents across Kouga for helping in cleaning the streets that have been trashed by the strikers,” said Hendricks. “Your help is highly appreciated.”

He said that they, furthermore, thank residents for their patience.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”