fbpx

Municipal strike continues into fourth day in Kouga

Municipal strike continues into fourth day in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 13 March 2021

The strike by SAMWU members in the employment of Kouga Municipality has continued into a fourth day.

“The strikers, from SAMWU, have been protesting since Tuesday and have trashed several roads across the region,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

The areas affected by the strike includes Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey, Patensie, and St Francis Bay.

“We have applied for an interdict to put an end to the unprotected and illegal strike. The case will be heard in court on Tuesday,” said Hendricks.

According to Hendricks it is important to note that the SAMWU members, who are striking for COVID-19 danger pay, are not only putting their own lives in dangers, but also those of residents by not adhering to strict COVID-19 regulations.

“They are protesting in large groups of over 300 members, without wearing masks or adhering to the necessary social distancing required,” he said.

“We would like to know from members of the Jeffreys Bay Police Station, who are at the scene of the strike, why no one has been arrested for disregarding COVID-19 regulations.”

Hendricks said that the dispute had been referred to the Bargaining Council by the CCMA.

Article continues below...

“We are working on solving the dispute as soon as possible,” he said.

Residents are asked to please not put their waste outside until further notice.

Should they need to dispose of waste, they can take their waste to the nearest landfill site (Humansdorp or Hankey) or drop off sites (opposite the JBay Comprehensive High School, next to the fire station in St Francis Bay or Oyster Bay).

Any other waste related problems can be reported to the Call Centre at 042 200 2200.

“I would like to thank all the business owners and residents across Kouga for helping in cleaning the streets that have been trashed by the strikers,” said Hendricks. “Your help is highly appreciated.”

He said that they, furthermore, thank residents for their patience.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Related Posts

Photo of the day – Sunrise at Supertubes

Jeffreys Bay is gearing up for the annual Winterfest when Supertubes will host the JBay Open of Surfing. The best…

18 Jun 2016
Jeffreys Bay to host SA Junior Surf Champs

The perfect right hand waves of Lower Point, Jeffreys Bay will be the contest arena for the upcoming 2015 Billabong…

02 Sep 2015
Municipal auction a resounding success

Kouga Municipality’s public auction was a resounding success last week, with everything on offer finding a willing buyer. A total…

27 Oct 2017
Spring Fashion show in aid of Cansa

The Policlinic Jeffreys Bay is hosting a fundraising event benefiting CANSA on the 1st of September 2012. The Spring Fashion…

15 Aug 2012
Overnight rain expected in Jeffreys Bay

Light rain is expected from Friday morning along the south coast of the Eastern Cape, between Plettenberg Bay and Port…

04 Aug 2017
Latest rain brings little relief to water crises

Although the coastal belt from Cape St Francis to Jeffreys Bay has received good rainfall over the past two months,…

22 Nov 2017
New mayor elected for Kouga

ANC Councillor Booi Koerat was sworn in as the new Executive Mayor of the Kouga Municipality at Humansdorp today. An…

02 Jun 2011
Crime down during October

The war against crime took a turn for the better during October according to the crime stats presented at the…

04 Nov 2010
Medina and Moore Win The Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – In one of the most dramatic and exciting finals in a while, Gabriel Medina (BRA) came from…

20 Jul 2019
These are the people who stole the NSRI rescue buoy

Do you know these people who have been seen taking the NSRI pink rescue buoy, and the signpost as well,…

04 Jan 2018
Country wide arrests during Municipal Strike

The South African Police have confirmed that 85 strikers have been arrested during the Municipal strike that started on Monday….

19 Aug 2011
Enjoy the Easter weekend in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay Tourism extends a warm welcome to all holidaymakers visiting the town for the long weekend. Whether you have…

20 Apr 2011
Supertubes Foundation leads the Recycling effort in J’Bay

17 September is National Recycling Day and the environmental body the Supertubes Surfing Foundation will be celebrating in the Supertubes…

17 Sep 2010
Join the fight against crime

The Community Police Forum (CPF) will be holding its monthly meeting at the Jeffreys Bay Police Station tonight at 6…

07 Feb 2011
Sponsors announced for GLA Trolley Pro

The  sponsors of the 2013 GLA Trolley Pro took part in the Trolley Draw in the build up to the great…

16 Apr 2013