Peoples Triathlon comes to St Francis Bay

Jeffreys Bay 12 March 2021

The first ever half-ironman distance triathlon to hit the streets of St Francis will take place this weekend when elite triathletes from around the country will race for the title of Peoples Triathlon Champion.

The People’s Triathlon, now into its 3rd edition, will be moving to the Kouga Municipality for the country’s first middle distance triathlon in 2021.

The build up to the event, however, has been anything but plain sailing. Only recently, with the move to level 1 of the country wide lockdown, has the event finally received the go ahead.

“We are extremely excited to offer a March Peoples Triathlon to the region’s top triathletes. After a slow start to the year everyone at Zsports has been rearing to go for the start of events” said Michael Zoetmulder the Race Director for the event.

“In the end we had to decide on a last-minute venue change for the Peoples Triathlon and we are extremely thankful to the Kouga Municipality for working efficiently to make this event possible and the local community of St Francis Bay for the overwhelming support”.

As Zoetmulder mentions the event will now be taking place in the seaside town of St Francis Bay after originally being scheduled to take place in Gqeberha.

The event will be the first of its kind in the area and will be made up of a 2km swim through the famous St Francis Bay canals, a 90km cycle along the R330 to Humansdorp and a 21km run around the scenic Marina Village estate.

Some of the region’s big names in triathlon have entered and triathlon enthusiasts can be on the lookout for the performances of former Peoples Triathlon Champions Keegan Cooke and Cape Town based pro Mariella Sawyer.

These 2 favourites along with former Ironman Champions Raynard Tissink and Michelle Howes will take on the rest of the field for their share of R24,000 in prize money thanks to the support of PW Harvey & Co who have stepped in to support the triathletes when they need it most.

“We have been blown by the support we have received for Sunday’s race in the last few days” said Zoetmulder. “A huge thank you must go out to PW Harvey together with the contributions from The Rental Company and Matrix Multisport. Athletes will now be racing for a massive prize pool which will surely give them that extra little bit of motivation”.

The Peoples Triathlon will also once again support the Rotary International’s End Polio Now campaign. The campaign has reduced the number of polio cases in the world by 99.9% since it started in 1979.

Action will start at 08h00 on Sunday morning when the men will line-up for their start. They will be closely followed by the ladies at 08h05. There will also be a team section where 3 athletes will complete 1 leg each to successfully cross the finish line.

Whilst the Quayside restaurant will be open throughout Sunday, in accordance with COVID regulations, spectators will not be permitted to this event. To keep up with your favourite athletes live updates via the website and through social media will be available.

For Competitors all information, rules, routes and times for Sunday’s race will be available via a competitor’s race booklet as well as on the website https://www.zsports.co.za/ultratri. Race results will also be available on the website post event.

